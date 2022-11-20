Kuwait City, Kuwait: The Walt Disney Company Middle East and Alshaya Group officially opened doors to the region’s first-ever standalone Disney Store on 18th November. The grand opening was attended by special guests and officials of Alshaya Group and attracted over 1000 visitors and onlookers.

Located at the Grand Avenue - The Avenues in Kuwait, the occasion was highlighted with an array of magical festivities and giveaways for little ones, transporting guests to the wonderful world of Disney.

“We couldn't be more delighted with the opening of the first standalone Disney store in the region," said John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, at the opening. "This stunning new landmark is more than just a store – it’s a destination that brings memories to life and truly offers a one-of-a-kind retail experience to children and families that only Disney can deliver.”

Sonal Patel, Director – Consumer Products Middle East & Disney Store Southeast Asia, India, and Middle East, added: “The region’s first-ever standalone Disney Store is officially open and we could not be more excited. It was wonderful to welcome our first guests and see them experience all that the store has to offer. With the help of The Alshaya Group, we can’t wait to continue creating memories and connecting with our fans in Kuwait.”

Spanning over 800sqm, the store has something for Disney fans of all ages, with lines exclusive to the Middle East, as well as a wide range of products from your favourite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters and movies. This includes costumes and accessories, toys and plushes, home décor and collectables, as well as apparel for both children and adults.

Disney friends across the entire region can also visit over 30 Disney Store shop-in-shops in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. Located inside Alshaya-owned Debenhams and Mothercare stores, there’s a little Disney magic for everyone across the Middle East.

Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Turkey, and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, as well as a large scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern, and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world through products and experiences across more than 100 retail categories from toys and t-shirts to apps, books, video games, and more. A division of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, CPGP’s global operations include: the world’s largest licensing business, one of the biggest children’s publishing brands, a leading licensor of interactive games across platforms, Disney store locations globally, and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.