The Award-Winning Yas Island venue has seen over 90 performances held across Ethara’s first year of operations, with global brands heading to Etihad Arena and over 200,000 fans through its doors

From Monster Jam to Guns N Roses, NBA to UFC, the Yas Bay setting has featured its highest level of international spectacles in 2023

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a historic year that has witnessed over 90 performances head to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in 2023, the venue has seen its full capabilities tested to the limit. With the stage varying from Grammy-Award winning musical spectacles, international award ceremonies, global sporting showdowns and more, Ethara and Etihad Arena’s first year has transformed like never before to support the growing demand for the region’s booming events scene.

Monster Jam:

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena became the site for gravity defying stunts back in May, with the regional debut of Monster Jam 2023. Fans were treated to the high-flying spectacle featuring 5,500KG trucks soaring through the air and showing their masterful control of the mammoth monster trucks across 1500 tonnes of sand for the fan favourite event.

Award-Winning Concert Series, headlined by Guns N’ Roses and Backstreet Boys:

Across a full calendar of award-winning concerts, international chart-topping group Backstreet Boys and global rock phenomenon Guns N’ Roses made their UAE debut performance on Yas Island, while the Etihad Arena played host to sell-out shows featuring Robbie Williams, Charlie Puth, Amr Diab and more taking over Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Indian International Film Festival:

As the host to Indian film’s biggest evening, Etihad Arena welcomed some of Bollywood’s biggest stars including Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in May for an international celebration of film excellence.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards:

The global pop culture celebration made its way to Abu Dhabi in September, bringing its world-renowned green slime to the Etihad Arena stage with regional stars including Ossy Marwah, Gaith Marwan, Mayan El Sayd and Manal in attendance, alongside award-winning British music sensation and event host, Jessie J.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 presented by ADQ :

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 presented by ADQ featured the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing two preseason games in front of record crowds following the successful inaugural games in 2022. Etihad Arena also played host to the first ever ‘NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi’ featuring stars and celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment including NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabbar, TV personality Steve Harvey, and Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan.

Disney on Ice:

In line with Disney on Ice’s 100 Years of Wonder, young dreamers were in awe as the Etihad Arena floor became an ice-skating rink showcasing some of the world’s most popular characters. Global Icons in Micky and Minnie Mouse, Woody and Buzz from the 1995 classic Toy Story, and Disney Princesses including Moana, Elsa, Snow White and more took to the 900 square metre ice rink to bring the magic of Disney to Abu Dhabi in October.

UFC 294: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI 2

The latest event held as part of a longstanding partnership between UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), this year’s Abu Dhabi Showdown Week saw UFC’s global fanbase and roster of world-class athletes descend on the UAE capital. The famous Octagon was placed right in the thick of the action inside Etihad Arena on Yas Island for UFC 294: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI 2 as Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight championship belt in October.

World Supercross Championship Abu Dhabi GP:

The Yas Island venue was reimagined as a brand-new addition to the World Supercross Championship in 2023 for the inaugural Abu Dhabi GP, playing host to the first ever World Supercross race to take place in the region. 7000 tonnes of locally sourced dirt was trucked in to transform the venue into a WSX dirt track for the first time ever. 40 of the world’s top riders took on track with high-flying action and an unparalleled fan experience gripping Abu Dhabi and kicking off Yas Island’s race season.

BLAST Premier World Finals:

In December, Yas Island turned into the hub for the world’s top ranked gamers and eSports stars, with the BLAST Premier World Finals featuring the final showdown across various international gaming tournaments. The Etihad Arena floor transformed for the event as a result, with over 18 teams and 40 players facing off in Abu Dhabi for the ultimate prize.

World Tennis League (Season 2):

The highly anticipated new season of World Tennis League made its debut in the capital last week, with 18 of the world’s Top Tennis Stars and international award-winning artists including 50 Cent, Akon, Ne-Yo, and Arrested Development lighting up Etihad Arena.

As a first for Etihad Arena, the tennis court also featured a transformation within the event, with the tennis matches wrapping up and the court being cleared from the floor before the evening concerts began.

Following a milestone year for the venue, Etihad Arena, an experience by Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and operated by Ethara, the region’s leading event and venue operator, in conjunction with its strategic partners Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and promoters are set to announce further additions to the event schedule over the coming weeks. For more information on what’s planned for 2024, visit: ethara.com/events.

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

Media contact: ethara@sevenmedia.ae

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth. Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.