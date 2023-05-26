Dubai, UAE: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind two of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism projects, has announced that its flagship destination, The Red Sea, has been accepted into Virtouso's ® exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising over 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries.

Set to welcome its first guests in 2023, The Red Sea will join Virtuoso’s elite network of the world’s finest hotels, resorts, cruise lines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These prestigious partners are recognized for not only delivering world-class services and experiences but also for providing superior offerings and rare opportunities to clientele.

“Set among desert canyons, dormant volcanoes and unexplored islands, we are pioneering a unique relationship between luxury tourism and the natural environment at The Red Sea. By committing to putting people and planet first, we are enriching the surrounding environment and giving new meaning to the concept of responsible development. Working with Virtuoso, we’ll showcase the distinct benefits of regenerative tourism, while bringing our unparalleled guest experiences to travelers from all over the world,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia across 28,000 square kilometers of pristine lands and waters, The Red Sea will be home to a host of prestigious luxury brands, including Ritz Carlton Reserve and Miraval resorts - the first to operate in the Middle East. While staying at some of the world’s most iconic hotels, visitors to The Red Sea can enjoy diverse activities across the full spectrum of retail, sport, entertainment, health and wellness – from desert safaris and spa days to sailing and diving.

A key attribute of the new partnership is The Red Sea's alignment with Virtuoso's longstanding goal of advancing sustainable tourism principles and practices. A core value for the network, Virtuoso’s commitment to sustainability spans more than a decade and includes recognition of people and entities leading the way through awards and editorial coverage, the establishment of a Sustainability Council, related training and professional development for its affiliated travel advisors, and authoring its latest Virtuoso Sustainability White Paper available here.

“Red Sea Global’s unique approach to developing a luxury offering while enhancing natural capital, undoubtedly aligns with our ambition to help drive the transition to green tourism,” said Virtuoso Senior Vice President Sales & Partnerships Cory Hagopian. “With travelers increasingly searching for destinations that marry opulence with eco-friendly activities, The Red Sea is set to securely place Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.”

Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.

In partnering with Virtuoso, Red Sea Global will have direct access to the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit www.redseaglobal.com.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

RSG is a global multi-project developer, seeking to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible and regenerative development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment. The protection of natural capital is central to all development decisions, as the organization seeks to create a better future for all.

A cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambition to diversify its economy, RSG is playing a key role in transforming the nation, by creating exciting opportunities for young Saudi talent and the private sector, as it develops built assets and destinations across multiple sectors that make a positive impact for people and planet.

RSG is the visionary company behind some of the world’s most ambitious development ventures, including luxury regenerative tourism destinations such as The Red Sea and Amaala.

Across its portfolio, RSG leverages the most innovative concepts, strategies, and technologies to deliver projects.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 21,000 travel advisors in 54 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,300 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $28-$32 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

