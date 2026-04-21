Dubai / Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Private Standard, the specialist recruitment firm founded by Lynsay Kilbane, has officially launched following a rebrand from The Mama Consultancy to better reflect its expanded focus on private households and private offices. The business supports ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, households, and family offices across the UAE, the Middle East, and internationally with discreet, tailored recruitment.



Built on more than 15 years of first-hand experience inside UHNW households across the UK and Middle East, The Private Standard has been developed to meet the needs of highly private environments where trust, discretion, and cultural fit matter as much as experience. The company’s approach is shaped by direct knowledge of how these settings operate on the ground, and by long-standing relationships with clients who require a considered and confidential search process.



The rebrand reflects the evolution of the business beyond traditional nanny and governess placement. The Private Standard now places household and private office professionals including nannies, governesses, house managers, butlers, chefs, chauffeurs, private PAs, chiefs of staff, executive assistants, and other senior support roles for principals and their private teams.



“We have been operating in this space quietly for some time, and the new name better reflects the scope of what we already do,” said Lynsay Kilbane, Founder of The Private Standard. “Our work has always been about placing the right people into highly private environments, whether that is a household or a private office, and doing so with discretion, professionalism, and long-term fit in mind.”



The launch comes as the UAE continues to attract global wealth and maintain its position as a leading destination for UHNW migration. Recent data shows the UAE is expected to welcome 9,800 millionaires in 2025, representing around $63 billion in wealth inflows, while the global UHNW population reached 510,810 individuals in mid-2025.



For The Private Standard, that backdrop strengthens the case for specialist recruitment support across private households and private offices, particularly as principals seek trusted professionals who can integrate seamlessly into complex, high-expectation environments. The company says demand remains resilient, with continued interest from local clients and private office principals across the region.



About The Private Standard

The Private Standard is a specialist recruitment partner to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, private households, and family offices. Based in the UAE, the company supports clients across the Middle East and internationally with discreet, tailored recruitment for highly private environments.



More on https://the-private-standard.com/



About The Founder

Lynsay Kilbane is the founder of The Private Standard, a specialist recruitment partner placing trusted household and private office professionals into ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families, family offices, and private residences internationally.



With more than 15 years of experience working inside UHNW households across the UK and Middle East as a British nanny, governess, and head nanny, she brings first-hand understanding of the standards, sensitivities, and day-to-day realities of working in private environments.



For the past four years, she has focused exclusively on private household, building a trusted network of high-calibre candidates and working closely with select clients across the Gulf and beyond.

