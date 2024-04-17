Cairo: The Potcast Productions Company (TPP), the leader in podcast production in the Middle East and North Africa region, joyfully shares its accomplishment of successfully concluding an early financing round . This milestone was made possible through the second season of the esteemed Shark Tank program, under the guidance of businesswoman, Dina Ghabbour.

The financing round conducted by The Potcast Productions (TPP) aligns with its strategy of creating a wide range of unique content while utilizing Egypt’s immense potential and the creativity of young talents. Additionally, it plans to expand into regional markets, beginning with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This expansion also aims to reinforce TPP as a leading and innovative podcasting entity in the region – working towards cultural integration in the Middle East and North Africa through the power of storytelling.

The company strives to help content creators reach a larger audience, allowing them to achieve greater and more efficient profits, particularly during this period of abundant opportunities for growth in the podcast industry. Moreover, it aims to pin Egypt on the global media map by showcasing advanced and pioneering content.

In this light, TPP is excited to announce the launch of The W Program, hosted by Dina Ghabbour, which will focus on empowering women and discussing important social issues from a unique and direct perspective.

Islam Adel, CEO of The Potcast Productions (TPP), expressed his pride in securing this funding round through the Shark Tank program. He said: “This tour will help us expand our business and serve more content creators in the region.”

Adel added: “The podcast industry is experiencing significant growth as a versatile platform for education and entertainment, attracting a global audience with its content – thanks to its rapid expansion on both a global and regional scale. The company has taken the lead in the podcast industry by creating 15 diverse programs tailored to various target demographics, resulting in 7 million listens and over 600,000 viewing hours within just 6 months. As for the Middle East and North Africa region, there has been a notable rise in podcast listeners, presenting a promising opportunity for developing innovative content.

It is worth noting that The Potcast Productions (TPP) was honored with the Gold ticket Award from Vodafone Business for the second season of the Shark Tark program. The company is dedicated to offering original, high-quality content in various genres, including comedy, crime, mental health, and news. Through its innovative marketing services, TPP helps content creators generate successful profits. Furthermore, the company strongly believes in the power of podcasts for communication and education, and it is committed to enriching Arabic content and achieving further accomplishments.

-Ends-