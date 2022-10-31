Abu Dhabi, UAE: The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Institute continues its in-person public program with a series of inspiring talks throughout the month of November.

The lineup kicks off with The Institute’s Philanthropy Series featuring a talk titled BAM... and Then It Hit Me: A Conversation with Karen Hopkin with President Emerita, Brooklyn Academy of Music and Author of BAM... and Then It Hit Me, Karen Brooks Hopkins, in conversation with NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann.

Other talks highlight various areas such as the future of artificial intelligence, photography as a visual record, the “universal museum” and different decolonial practices of the arts, among others.

Please see the full list of talks throughout the month of November below. For more information. please visit The Institute’s page.

November talks:

BAM... and Then It Hit Me: A Conversation with Karen Hopkins

November 2, 2022 at 6:30pm

Speaker: Karen Brooks Hopkins, President Emerita, Brooklyn Academy of Music; Author of "BAM... and Then It Hit Me" (powerHouse Books, 2022) In conversation with Mariët Westermann, Vice Chancellor, NYUAD

Making Decisions in a World of Uncertainty

November 7, 2022 at 6:30pm

Speaker: Azza Abouzied, Associate Professor of Computer Science, NYUAD

Extremism: A Philosophical Analysis

November 9, 2022 at 6:30pm

Speaker: Quassim Cassam, Professor of Philosophy, University of Warwick

Speaking English: Staging the Dialectics of Identity, Culture and Survival

November 14, 2022 at 6:30pm

Speakers: Knud Adams, Director, English (2022); and Sanaz Toossi, Iranian-American Playwright, English (2022)

Moderated by Robert H Vorlicky, Visiting Professor of Theater, NYUAD; and Marsha Ginsberg, Scenic Designer, English (2022); Associate Arts Professor of Theater, NYUAD

Photography as a Visual Record: Past, Present, Future

November 21, 2022 at 6:30pm

Speakers: Ramesh Shukla, Photographer; and Charlie Koolhaas, Visual Artist

Moderated by Goffredo Puccetti, Assistant Professor of Practice of Visual Arts, NYUAD

The (Impossible) Decolonization of the Western Museum

November 23, 2022 at 6:30pm

Speaker: Françoise Vergès, Political Scientist, Historian and Curator; Author of "A Feminist Theory of Violence: A Decolonial Perspective" (Pluto Press, 2022)

In conversation with Katia Arfara, Curator; Assistant Professor of Theater, Performance Studies, NYUAD

About The NYU Abu Dhabi Institute

Established in 2008, The NYU Abu Dhabi Institute is a center of advanced research, scholarly, and creative activity for Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the world. Its academic conferences serve as a scholarly platform for NYU Abu Dhabi faculty, and faculty across the global network, to discuss and showcase their innovative research and creative activity. Its diverse public program of talks, panel discussions, film screenings, and exhibitions feature scholars, researchers, policy makers, and thought leaders who present topics of local and global significance. From its inception, The Institute has hosted more than 1200 academic conferences and public events, and welcomed over 900 speakers from around the world.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 115 countries and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.