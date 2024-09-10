Sharjah: Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah City continues the activities of the Ninth Annual Souq Al Jubail Dates Festival, which will run until the end of September. The festival is witnessing a wide turnout from residents and visitors of the Emirate of Sharjah. It provides an ideal opportunity for market visitors to learn about the various types of dates that the UAE is famous for, in addition to supporting local farmers and promoting agricultural industries related to date production.

The festival offers visitors a unique experience by showcasing a variety of dates in different forms and types, allowing them the opportunity to taste and purchase the finest dates. This makes it a preferred destination for families and visitors from both within and outside the country.

Engineer Abdullah Al Shamsi, Manager - Sharjah Region Markets -said: "We are pleased with the great success that the Dates Festival has achieved for the ninth consecutive year. This success reflects the importance of dates in our culture and heritage and the role of Al Jubail Market in supporting local farmers and promoting the local economy, which boosts economic activity in the Emirate of Sharjah. We look forward to offering more events and festivals that meet the expectations of visitors and contribute to enriching their experience at Al Jubail Market."

Al Shamsi emphasized the importance of visiting the festival, which will continue until the end of September, to learn about the various types of Emirati dates and their health and nutritional benefits, as well as their production methods and the many food products made from them.

The festival showcases a variety of dates, which are regularly updated to meet the diverse preferences of visitors.

It is worth noting that Al Jubail Market is one of the projects under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.