Digital transformation is no longer a new term anymore, but it is an essential ongoing discussion for all organizations. It is a beacon of hope for all businesses preparing for a future-focused, agile, and innovative workplace. And the speed with which organizations are now pushing for post-pandemic digital transformation is unprecedented.

The pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation. And this is due not only to the proliferation of remote home offices around the world but also to the growing demand for hybrid workplaces, technology-led business processes, AI and machine learning-led automation, and the exponential growth of big data.

Understanding Digital Transformation

In layman's terms, digital transformation is more about using technology to change an existing market business or start a new one.

Rapid advancements in digital infrastructure due to globalization and interconnectedness have prompted the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to incorporate digitization across the business, government, and private settings.

In the future, digital transformation will continue to evolve and cover a variety of existing aspects, but the technologies that are currently in demand by the public are the Internet of Things, Blockchain, NFT, Cryptocurrency, Cloud, and Big Data.

Since 2014, the MENA digital transformation market has grown at an astounding rate, and it is expected to continue on this path, reaching a value of US$ 3.3 billion by the end of 2022. The market has been driven by rising demand for improved customer experience across multiple levels of customer interaction, increased transparency in organizational processes across business entities, and the proliferation of e-government and innovative city initiatives. Digitization has dramatically aided in improving management decisions and expanding organizational reach. Several prominent business entities in the MENA region have successfully leveraged digital integration to improve customer understanding and promote top-tier growth.

The growing demand for digital transformation solutions in the MENA region has been bolstered by real-time analytics and the consolidation of commerce, marketing, and sales onto a single platform. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has added fuel to the fire, as evidenced by rising digital transaction volumes, particularly in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) domain, and rising demand for video-on-demand services. Work-from-home arrangements initiated by business organizations have increased in videoconferencing, virtual school and college classes, and online transactions over the last 3-4 months, significantly increasing demand for better internet access in the region.

