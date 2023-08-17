Football is back this weekend on STARZPLAY Sports as the new Serie A season kicks off on Saturday August 19th. All 380 matches will be broadcast across two channels dedicated to the league, Abu Dhabi Sports 1 & 2 Premium which are exclusively on STARZPLAY Sports.

The first match on the opening day of the 2023/24 season sees newly promoted Frosinone welcome last term’s champions Napoli at 8:30pm UAE, followed by the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan at home to Monza at 10:45pm UAE. On Sunday, last season's UEFA Europa League finalists, Roma host Salernitana in the Stadio Olimpico at 8.30pm UAE then Udinese face Juventus at 10:45 UAE. AC Milan travel to Bologna on Monday at 10:45pm UAE rounding off the weekend’s action.

Launched ahead of the new 2023/24 season, fans can now engage with the Serie A like never before with STARZPLAY Fantasy Sports. Players can make predictions around live Serie A matches, from forecasting scores and possession percentages to identifying the first goal scorer via in-game arenas, in order to win fantastic prizes.

Serie A recently jumped to second in the updated UEFA League rankings for 2022-23. The combination of exciting football, incredible players, massive clubs, different title winners over the past four seasons and success in Europe including a team in each of the three UEFA finals has seen the rise of Serie A which is now ranked higher than La Liga and Bundesliga. The league is packed with star power players like Di Maria, Lautaro, Pogba, Dybala, Osimhen, Leao and Immobile.

Serie A coverage includes some of the most popular commentators and analysts in the Arab world elevating the match day viewing experience. In celebration of the start of the season, STARZPLAY is offering SERIE A fans a 30% discount on the annual package.

With thousands of hours of premium content including blockbuster movies, exclusive TV shows, kids’ content, Arabic series, as well as varied content via add-on channels, STARZPLAY is a leading video-on-demand subscription service in the MENA region. The service is available across 19 countries for fans to enjoy quality content anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

