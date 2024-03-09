ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC) has teamed up with Sanad Strata and Solutions+ to enhance sports facilities in Abu Dhabi.

The signing ceremony, held at ACTIVE Al Maryah Island, marked the beginning of this transformative initiative. ACTIVE, managed by ADEC, is the first beneficiary of this enhancement project. Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters - Mubadala, witnessed the ceremony. Ali Alyafei, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company, signed agreements with representatives of each entity, including Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, Solutions+ CEO Nasir Al Nabhani and Strata CEO Dr. Khaled Al Mazrouei.

Ali Alyafei said: “We are proud to establish this relationship with Mubadala’s national champions and for their trust in us to execute this sponsorship to the highest of standards. Having operated in the sport and recreation market for the past 14 years, Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company has gained expertise in community needs and venue operation. This keen eye will allow us to identify upgrades and improvements that will create an even better sports experience at sites around the Emirate.”

Mansoor Janahi, managing director and Group CEO of Sanad said: “This partnership epitomises Sanad's dedication to enhancing the Abu Dhabi ecosystem by empowering communities through sports and recreation. We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with ADEC, contributing to the holistic development of Abu Dhabi's vibrant community.”

Dr. Khaled Al Mazrouei, chief executive officer of Strata Manufacturing, said, “Strata Manufacturing is proud to support efforts and collaborate with various national entities and institutions, enhancing the quality of life for all community members. The company recognises that this extensive community involvement will add further incentives to the active lifestyles of individuals and the broader society. Moreover, it supports the local, regional, and global presence of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates, stemming from a vision and determination for integration to elevate the characteristics of a society that embodies the goals of comprehensive development through sports and entertainment.”