Chrome fin and upright star on the bonnet as well as aerodynamic scoop behind the seats redefine proportions

Maybach pattern forms a stylish design element linking exterior and interior

The highest level of driving and acoustic comfort

The Mercedes‑Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series (provisional figures, combined energy consumption: 13.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 312 g/km; CO2 class: G) is the sportiest model in the Maybach brand’s history. Also new is the uniquely cohesive combination of colours and materials for the exterior and interior, with the Maybach pattern as a linking design element. These special accents appear throughout, from front to rear, inside and out. There will be two curated design concepts for the open-top two-seater at market launch: The Mercedes‑Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Red Ambience is characterised by a new two-tone paint finish of obsidian black metallic over MANUFAKTUR garnet red metallic. In the Mercedes‑Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series White Ambience, obsidian black metallic contrasts with MANUFAKTUR opalite white magno. The exceptionally brilliant red and the elegant white both embody sensuality, beauty and lightness. They perfectly express the philosophy and driving experience of the new model. Other exterior colours are possible upon specific customer request. The interior features sustainably tanned, crystal white MANUFAKTUR Exclusive nappa leather and trim parts in gleaming silver chrome. Market rollout starts in Europe in spring 2025, with other markets to follow.

“Our customers love something special. The Mercedes‑Maybach SL Monogram Series adds a sporty two-seater to our model family for the ultimate open-air pleasure. It combines a dynamic driving experience with everything that characterises a Mercedes-Maybach: excellent craftsmanship, exquisite design details and fine materials.”

Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Iconic design refined with exclusive Maybach styling elements and double scoop

In keeping with the brand philosophy, the Mercedes-Maybach SL offers a holistic sensory experience. The contours of the brand-specific, chrome-finished radiator grille are illuminated, as is the finely integrated MAYBACH lettering. The distinctive bonnet bears an upright Mercedes star and a chromed fin running front to rear along its centre. To further enhance the exclusivity, the obsidian black bonnet is available upon request with the Maybach pattern incorporated in graphite grey uni. This process is very complex and is partly done by hand. First, the bonnet receives a base coat, which is then sanded by hand. The Maybach pattern is then printed onto it. Each part of the process is technically sophisticated and must be executed with the utmost precision. Next, the bonnet is coated with clear matte lacquer, sanded by hand and finally finished with a further coat of clear matte lacquer.

The inside of the headlights is finished with high-quality accenting in rose gold. The dedicated front skirt emphasises the vehicle’s width with horizontal air intakes. The windscreen frame is finished in gleaming chrome. A further chrome insert graces the sill cladding. The Mercedes‑Maybach SL runs on 21-inch forged wheels in 5-hole design or multi-spoke design.

The extensively insulated acoustic soft top consists of light black fabric, with the Maybach pattern subtly incorporated in anthracite. The rear is characterised by rear lights with the Maybach signet, a brand-specific rear skirt with chrome trim, a dedicated diffuser design and tailpipe trims with a signature horizontal bar. Behind the seats, an aerodynamically designed double scoop reinforces the individual look. Together with the chrome fin on the bonnet, it gives the two-seater particularly elegant and sporty proportions when viewed from the side, especially with the top down.

Interior features Maybach-specific equipment and radiant, crystal white leather

Inside, sustainably tanned, crystal white nappa leather creates an exceptionally exquisite ambience. It features on the door panels, the centre console and on the brand’s signature comfort seats. The seat upholstery has a new floral design. The space behind the seats is also finished in white leather. The galvanised seat backrests and silver chrome trim provide a striking contrast.

The fully digital instrument display and the electrically adjustable centre display incorporate the Maybach-specific start-up animations and display styles. Further brand hallmarks are the steering wheel, the stainless-steel pedals and the stainless-steel door sill trims.

High level of driving and acoustic comfort combined with superior eight-cylinder driving experience

The highest standards also apply to driving and acoustic comfort. Comprehensive measures guarantee a quiet and comfortable, typically Maybach, driving experience. These include a noise-optimised exhaust system, an extensive insulation and absorption package as well as a comfort-oriented suspension set-up and soft engine mounts. The combination of a 4.0-litre biturbo engine with 430 kW (585 hp) and smooth-shifting 9G‑TRONIC automatic transmission with adapted accelerator pedal characteristics ensures the supremely dynamic driving pleasure expected of a Maybach. The fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive offers high traction even in slippery road conditions, thus increasing driving safety. The standard-fit rear-axle steering combines agility and stability for a manoeuvrable and safe driving experience.

Exclusive collection from Maybach Icons of Luxury

As befitting the new Mercedes‑Maybach SL Monogram Series, Maybach Icons of Luxury will offer a curated collection in boutiques and the online store from market launch. This includes a leather jacket, sneakers, a scarf, a tote bag and a dog bag. Their design is inspired by the materials and colours of the open-top two-seater.

The data at a glance

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Drive Cylinder arrangement / number V8 Displacement cm3 3,982 Rated power kW/hp 430/585 at speed rpm 5,500-6,500 Rated torque Nm 800 at speed rpm 2,500-5,000 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 4.1 Maximum speed[2] km/h 260 Drive Fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive Transmission 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission Vehicle Length/height/width mm 4,705/1,353/1,915 Wheelbase mm 2,700 Turning circle with rear-axle steering 2.5° m 12.35 Boot volume VDA l 213 - 240 Consumption (preliminary) Combined energy consumption l/100 km 13.7 Combined CO2 emissions³ g/km 312 CO2 Class³ G

