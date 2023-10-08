Doha, Qatar: The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class combines tradition and modernity: on the one hand, the model series continues the long model history of the classic E-Class; on the other hand, its new appearance builds a bridge to the avant-garde trendsetters from the Mercedes-Benz EQs. The new E-Class has the proportions of a classic three-box sedan: the short front overhang and long bonnet are followed by a greenhouse which is set well back.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has its regional premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, and is available at Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar.

The exterior

From the illuminated radiator grille to the elegantly dynamic rear end design with fascinating lighting details, the new E-Class Sedan speaks the language of exciting design and follows with the progressive stylistic elements that are characteristic of innovative dynamism. The split taillights impress with their new contour and an unmistakable star-look interior.

Whether open or closed, the panoramic sliding sunroof gives you a wonderful feeling of freedom and a pleasantly bright ambience in the interior. When viewed from the outside, the large sliding sunroof likewise makes a unique visual impression, as it lends lightness and exclusivity to the exterior.

The new E-Class has expressive new design with illuminated radiator grille. It combines tradition and modernity in an elegant design: flowing shapes, dynamic proportions and innovative highlights such as the illuminated radiator grille embody the new look without losing the unique character of the legendary sedan.

The elegant rear end of the E-Class makes a statement. The split LED taillights impress with their innovative contour, especially in the dark. Cohesively connected in the centre, it further emphasizes the width of the rear and captivates in both day and night design in strikingly bright star-look.

With the Driving Assistance Package Plus, you can experience safety on a whole new level. The E-Class offers you the best possible comfort and relief for every journey. Thanks to state-of-the-art driving assistance systems you can receive first-class situational support with speed adjustment, steering, lane changes or in the event of a collision risk.

With the DIGITAL LIGHT with projection function, the E-Class offers you the highest level of visibility and comfort for your safety. The light reacts to changing traffic conditions, the carriageway, and the weather to ensure optimised light adapted to the situation for a wide field of vision at all times. The projection function also enriches the illuminated field of vision with animations.

Other equipment also includes the KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package for greater convenience. With the KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package, you can start and lock your vehicle simply by having your key or a compatible device to hand. The flush-fitting door handles included in the corresponding KEYLESS-GO package automatically extend outwards as soon as you are in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle and retract inwards as soon as you lock it again.

The AIRMATIC air suspension and rear-axle steering noticeably allows more driving comfort and agility. The air suspension impresses with your choice of sporty dynamics or high comfort. Thanks to rear-axle steering, you benefit from particularly agile or confident handling, depending on the speed, and a smaller turning circle.

The interior equipment

The interior of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is very well equipped with the latest state of the art technology systems that rake your driving experience into higher levels.

MBUX Superscreen with selfie and video camera with an aesthetically high-tech appearance is a highlight of the interior. Thanks to the integrated camera, the well-designed display and operation, and the front passenger display with privacy mode, the E-Class transforms into your mobile entertainment and video conference room.

The new infotainment generation MBUX offers many new functions and services as well as opportunities for interaction between you and your E-Class. All displays (passenger display on request) form an integrated aesthetic experience and can be personalized with display styles, modes and color themes.

The Burmester® 4D sound system with Dolby® Atmos surround sound allow you to experience the E-Class with all your sense. With its 17 individual speakers, the Burmester® 4D sound system guarantees a unique premium sound experience in Dolby® Atmos quality. The additional four exciters are pairs of structure-borne sound converters built into the backrests of the front seats, allowing you not just to hear the music, but also to feel it.

The Multicontour Seat package with memory and massage functions has separate controls for the driver and front passenger. With the ENERGIZING comfort control you can select different massage programs for an improved deep massage.

With the Acoustic Comfort package, the E-Class strives for optimized sound insulation. The acoustic glass and additional insulation measures in the body ensure an extremely quiet interior, achieving a superior soundscape for every journey so that you can relax at any time.

Individual comfort perfectly tailored to you: for the first time, following input from the driver, the E-Class saves your specific entertainment and comfort preferences. From the temperature to the seat massage function, everything can be optimised and automatically adjusted to suit you.

Equipment highlights

The new E-Class Sedan is equipped with several multimedia, assistance systems, comfort and safety categories that take your driving experience to higher levels.

The greatest potential for sporty driving pleasure and effortlessly superior driving feel: the head-up display transforms your windscreen into a digital cockpit. With the virtual, full-colour image, you always have a direct view of key information. Your full attention remains on the road and the traffic ahead of you.

The E-Class recognises you. With facial recognition, the driver camera supports driver identification as well as information, multimedia and communication system settings.

The 3D Driver Display allows you to Keep an eye on the most important things]. The three-dimensional warnings and functions of the driving assistance systems are immediately noticeable with their striking 3D and shaded effects. The fascinating 3D image of cars, trucks, buses or motorcycles ahead of your vehicle is configurable.

The Digital Logbook takes over automated documentation of your journeys, and you can categorise them in the logbook app. For tax returns, the digital logbook data is to hand with just one click.

With Digital Extras and the corresponding Mercedes me apps, you can experience added comfort, safety, driving pleasure and digital support as they provide you with important information and practical functions for your Mercedes-Benz, both in the vehicle and on your smartphone.

Assistance systems

Several assistance systems will help you stay safe and enjoy the trip. The parking systems are captivating with their precise ambient sensors. Memory Parking Assist can park automatically in learned spaces. Parking with the Remote Parking Assist for parking via the app using a smartphone, and Automated Valet Parking are now fully automated for the first time.

The Active Emergency Stop Assist is a First-class assistance. It detects an extended absence of driver activity and can protect you and other road users by controlled braking to a standstill and automatically issuing an emergency call

The included as standard Active Brake Assist with cornering and junction function can help you avoid or reduce the impact of collisions with other road users such as pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles.

In addition, the Active Traffic Jam Assist can relieve you of strain during stop-and-go traffic by automatically pulling away within up to 60 seconds and with moderate steering manoeuvres. It automatically maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front and vehicles cutting in.

You will be grateful for the convenience of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC in flowing and stop-and-go traffic. The system relieves strain by automatically adapting your own speed to that of slower-moving vehicles travelling ahead. The desired safety distance can be set in several increments

Digital features

The E-Class is equipped with The Digital Vehicle Key which enables you to unlock, start and lock the E-Class using your compatible device[ without having to carry a physical vehicle key around.

With Smart Home system, you can control your home remotely. "Hey Mercedes, turn off the light at home!" Connect your Smart Home System to your E-Class Sedan and control your Smart Home products such as temperature, lighting, roller blinds and electrical appliances on the move. This is conveniently operated by voice control through the MBUX Voice Assistant.

Pre-SAFE systems and safety

PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side extends the passive protection concept. Imminent side collisions caused by other road users can be detected by the enhanced sensor system. This is followed by the front occupants on the side of the impact being repositioned towards the centre of the vehicle by pyrotechnically activated padding in the seat back.

PRE-SAFE® PLUS is Your guardian angel on-the-go: if there is a threat of rear-end collision, PRE-SAFE® PLUS[1] directly alerts drivers behind you with rapidly flashing warning lamps. In addition, by activating the reversible seatbelt pretensioner, the passenger is prepared for the imminent collision and the impact is reduced.

GUARD 360° Vehicle Protection provides all-round monitoring of the vehicle's surroundings - for example, with the extended anti-theft alarm system and tow-away protection. Movements in the interior trigger visual and audio warnings. The Mercedes me collision detection function informs you via the app

The AGILITY CONTROL suspension with vehicle lowering provides you with optimum road holding without compromising on comfort. The passive selective damping system ensures a superior driving experience on every road surface as it automatically optimises anti-roll, damping effect and stabilisation.

More climate comfort

The new E-Class is equipped with THERMATIC with two climate zones as standard. A four-zone THERMOTRONIC is available as an option. With Digital Vent Control, this system has an innovation: for extra climatic comfort, the front air vents adjust automatically.

Both of these air conditioning systems operate very intelligently: one example is the onboard window misting sensor. It determines the temperature of the windscreen and the humidity in the interior. It also assesses the humidity level of the intake air. In this way, at cool temperatures and depending on the nature of the outside air, the energy requirement of the compressor can be reduced or misting-up can be avoided.

Digital Vent Control is available for the driver and front passenger for the automatic air vents, e.g. "Head", "Body" or "Evenly distributed". Your Mercedes-Benz redirects the airflow accordingly. You can also save individual climate settings in the user profiles. You can still adjust the air vents manually. The stepper motor automatically switches to free-wheel when you make an adjustment by hand.