Doha, Qatar: Located in the historic former Ministry of Interior building, The Ned Doha encapsulates 1970s glamour within art gallery-like spaces, introducing something completely unique to Doha’s hospitality scene. Renowned for its distinct and elegant design, The Ned Doha recently earned a special award for its interior design in the prestigious Prix Versailles 2024 World Titles. The awards ceremony, held on December 2nd at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, celebrated 24 World Title recipients for their exceptional achievements in architectural and interior design.

The Prix Versailles, held annually since 2015, is a prestigious architectural contest spotlighting exceptional modern projects globally. Each year, the Prix Versailles World Jury awards twenty-four World Titles among the selected sites in categories such as Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations, Sports, Museums, and Emporiums. This year, the Prix Versailles introduced the ‘World's Most Beautiful Hotels List for 2024’ comprising three ‘World Titles’: Prix Versailles, Interior, and Exterior.

Following a comprehensive process, The Ned Doha was awarded for its interior design, celebrating the creativity and exceptional work of Soho House’s design team while also reflecting the vision of QIA (Qatar Investment Authority). Max Binda, Managing Director of The Ned Doha, accepted the award on behalf of the hotel and its owners.

As the first Ned Hotel and Members’ Club in the Middle East, The Ned Doha embodies the brand’s flair for timeless sophistication. The building itself, a modernist masterpiece designed in the 1970s by renowned Lebanese architect William Sednaoui, features grids, nooks, waffle ceilings, and textures that make it an architectural landmark on Doha’s Corniche waterfront. Thoughtfully reimagined by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin with interiors by Soho House Design, the hotel strikes a perfect balance between preserving its historical significance and introducing a contemporary aesthetic that elevates its role as a cultural and social hub.

Inside, The Ned Doha invites guests into a world of understated luxury spread across five floors, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. Chic 1970s-inspired décor features terrazzo flooring, silk drapery, and plush velvet upholstery, creating a warm yet sophisticated ambience.

The hotel’s 90 bedrooms and suites, ranging from Cosy to Large, echo the same retro charm, with many showcasing restored coffered concrete ceilings that honour the building’s architectural history. Beyond the rooms, guests can enjoy seven diverse restaurants, a serene outdoor pool, a health club with a spa and gym, and an expansive 1,800-square-metre event space, each thoughtfully designed to enhance the property’s distinctive character.

Having opened its doors just two years ago, The Ned Doha has quickly established itself as one of Qatar’s premium hospitality destinations. A favoured spot amongst locals and visitors alike seeking refined and heritage-rich experiences, this accolade from the coveted Prix Versailles 2024 World Titles further solidifies the property as a vibrant cultural hub. The Ned Doha continues to stand out for its extraordinary blend of luxury and cultural authenticity, offering an experience that is both timeless and uniquely memorable.

About The Ned:

Created in 2017 by Soho House Founder, Nick Jones, The Ned originated in London in the former Midland Bank headquarters, designed by Sir Edwin 'Ned' Lutyens in 1924. The space includes private members’ club Ned’s Club and a private events floor, alongside ten restaurants and 250 bedrooms which are available to the public.

The Ned expanded in 2022 to include The Ned NoMad in New York and in 2023 to include The Ned Doha in Qatar, with each building having their own architectural significance and history. Every property is slightly different depending on its location, but the ethos of The Ned remains the same; to create a space for like-minded professionals to meet, work and have a good time. Ned’s Club membership gives access to dedicated spaces such as members-only bars and restaurants, health clubs and rooftop spaces. The membership team also curates a program of monthly events, ranging from talks with thought leaders to seasonal parties and members’ spaces at festivals. Learn more about The Ned: https://www.thened.com