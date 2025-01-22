Abu Dhabi, UAE - The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, has announced the resumption of normal branch operating hours effective from January 22. The hours for the company’s main branch in Abu Dhabi, Musaffah, and Al Ain will be from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Monday to Thursday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on a Friday. The branches will remain closed on weekends.

The announcement follows a temporary extension of branch working hours in December and January to accommodate increased demand during the grace period for violators.

In addition, Daman encourages members to also utilise the company's online digital platforms to avail of its services. These services can be accessed through Daman and Thiqa mobile applications and websites, eliminating the need to visit company branches and reducing wait times.