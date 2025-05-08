Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced its participation at the International Port and Marine Development Conference to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 13-14, 2025. The company will showcase its leading Industrial AI solutions, IFS.ai that are tailored to address the evolving challenges of the maritime and shipbuilding sectors. The focus will be on empowering shipbuilders, operators and maritime service providers with tools that enhance operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance and drive digital transformation.

Some of the key solutions that will be highlighted at the conference include the, IFS Maritime ERP that provides comprehensive operational control and helps in conforming to the Environmental Ship Index (ESI), and smart port requirements, while meeting environmental and operational standards. The Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions on display will highlight how the solutions are designed to maximize asset value, improve safety and boost productivity with tools that are crucial for managing mission-critical assets and ensures optimal performance and longevity. And lastly, the Service Management solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction and support the unique needs of this sector. They help in facilitating efficient service delivery and maintenance operations.

Speaking on their participation, Vijay Jaswal, Chief Technology Officer APJMEA at IFS, said, “In keeping with the goals of the International Port and Maritime Development Conference to strengthen the nation’s commitment to enhancing maritime infrastructure, IFS is very proud to be a part of this event and focus on our Industrial AI solutions, IFS.ai. We will be showcasing our maritime sector specific solutions that help in modernising operations by embracing data-driven intelligence and predictive capabilities that ensure vessels, and all port and terminal assets perform optimally and navigate the complexities of the modern maritime landscape. We look forward to meeting our customers and industry stakeholders.”

Through its participation in the conference, IFS aims to actively engage with shipbuilders, port operators, and logistics providers, and looks forward to sharing its latest technological innovations that are shaping the future of maritime operations. IFS also seeks to foster meaningful conversations around digital transformation, explore strategic partnerships, and strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner driving efficiency, resilience, and sustainability across the maritime value chain.

Vijay Jaswal will be speaking on ‘Improving Asset Performance with AI-Enabled APM in Port and Terminal Operations’ and will also be a part of a panel discussion on ‘The Pivotal Importance of Intelligent Ports Within the Intermodal Transportation Network’, both on May 13th. Other senior executives from IFS will be available to meet customers at Booth 48 and 49 at the event.

