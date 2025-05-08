Dubai, UAE: Endocare, a leading metabolic health company dedicated to transforming lives by bridging innovative treatments with personalised care, has proudly announced the successful closing of its financing for its Middle East expansion. The milestone marks a significant step as the company progresses to scale its operations while simultaneously advancing its mission of delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions across the Middle East.

RbetaQ Holding, a Germany-based family office boasting a strong track record of supporting innovative ventures in healthcare and technology, led the financing which saw Endocare’s ambitious growth plans expand into the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

With a strong foundation built on scientific expertise and patient-centred care, Endocare is well-positioned to address the rising demand for effective obesity and metabolic health solutions across the region — especially in the field of weight loss in Dubai, where the need for personalised and sustainable strategies for the increasingly health-conscious population is continually growing.

Adding to this momentum, the company is also thrilled to welcome Prof. Dr Ashok Kaul as a board member. An expert in data science, technology and artificial intelligence, he brings a wealth of knowledge to Endocare. Dr Kaul’s guidance and support will be invaluable as Endocare navigates the next phase of its development providing real-world application in patient care.

“The closing of our financing round and Dr Ashok Kaul’s addition to our board mark pivotal moments in Endocare’s evolution,” said Leyla Azizova, Co-Founder and CEO of Endocare. “We are excited to accelerate our regional expansion while continuing to innovate and deliver exceptional care for our patients — not only in the areas of metabolic health and weight management, but also in promoting longevity through science-backed lifestyle interventions.”

Commenting on his new role, Dr Ashok Kaul said: “Endocare’s vision of transforming metabolic healthcare through innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging technology to improve lives. I look forward to working with the team to drive impactful change in the region’s healthcare landscape.”

Furthermore, as part of its commitment to advancing healthcare delivery, Endocare is investing in technology-driven solutions that will enhance patient outcomes and streamline care pathways. These advancements reflect the company’s dedication to integrating technology with medical expertise to redefine metabolic healthcare.

With its roots firmly established in Dubai, Endocare is now poised to broaden its reach across the Middle East, addressing the region’s growing healthcare challenges with its evidence-based and patient-first approach that ultimately enable individuals to live a longer and higher quality of life.

About Endocare:

Founded by Leyla Azizova, Janik Schmalhorst, and Dr Hecham Harb, Endocare is a premier metabolic health clinic based in Dubai, specialising in evidence-based obesity and metabolic health management. The clinic offers a comprehensive care model that combines medical hormonal therapy with tailored lifestyle interventions, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress management — with a specialised focus on weight loss and promoting longevity through sustainable lifestyle change. For more information, visit www.endocare-clinic.com.