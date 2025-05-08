Dubai: The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Paolo Casamassima, has informed the MEIRA Board of his decision to step down from his role as CEO, effective from 26 September 2025.

Paolo’s loyal service, leadership, and passion for Investor Relations means that he will remain actively engaged with MEIRA through a staged transition process until the conclusion of the MEIRA Annual Conference in Muscat, Oman on 24–25 September 2025, focusing on ensuring continuity and the successful delivery of this flagship event. Transition planning is underway, and the Board’s nomination committee has already commenced the search for a new CEO. Further announcements regarding the MEIRA executive management team will be made in due course.

Andrew Tarbuck, MEIRA Chairman, added: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Paolo for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to MEIRA’s mission. He leaves the Association in an exceptionally strong position financially, strategically, and reputationally. His legacy will be felt for years to come, and we wish him every success in his next chapter.”

Commenting on his departure, Paolo said: “After much reflection, I have decided that the time is right for me to begin a new chapter. It has been the greatest honour, and the most rewarding journey of my career to lead MEIRA. From the launch of the MEIRA IR Academy and MEIRA IR Marketplace, to the recent launch of the C-ESG IR certification and the Iraq Chapter, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together: members, sponsors, board colleagues, and the team. MEIRA will always be part of my DNA. Over the coming months, I’ll continue to support the Association through a focused transition period, ensuring continuity where it matters most. I remain fully committed to MEIRA’s ongoing success and legacy.”

About the Middle East Investor Relations Association

The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the Investor Relations (IR) profession and international standards in corporate governance. MEIRA aims to enhance the reputation, efficiency, and attractiveness of Middle East capital markets by fostering dialogue among members and encouraging best practices in IR. In collaboration with stock exchanges, regulators, and other market participants, MEIRA supports companies through professional development, certification programs, and its membership community and network of country Chapters.

