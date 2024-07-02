Muscat – Oman Shell and the Ministry of Education (MoE) recently awarded the outstanding Shell NXplorers projects developed by Shell NXplorers students from across Oman in a ceremony hosted in Muscat. The event was held under the auspices of H.E. Majid Said Al Bahri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

Marking six years of successful collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Shell NXplorers is an innovative educational program that equips young people with creative thinking tools and complex problem-solving skills needed to bring about positive change in challenges related to the food, water and energy nexus.

Shell NXplorers in Numbers

Since its inception in 2018, the program has benefitted 2750 students from more than 33 schools across Oman. In 2024 alone, approximately 325 NXplorers Junior students from 17 schools and 469 Senior students from 16 schools participated in Shell NXplorers training sessions. To ensure program sustainability, over 241 teachers have been equipped with essential skills to mentor Omani youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) related fields of study in their respective schools.

Shell NXplorers Pro

As part of the program’s expansion plan, Shell NXplorers Pro was also launched during the award ceremony. NXplorers Pro introduces NXthinking; a new methodology which combines systems thinking, scenario planning and change management techniques to address complexity and foster sustainable solutions.

This ‘Pro’ version of the program aims to prepare aspiring future leaders to drive positive change while maintaining a focus on the big picture – the challenges of the future. Oman Shell will collaborate with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to roll out the program later this year.

About Oman Shell

Shell has been a partner in Oman’s development and progress over the last several decades. We have been providing pioneering technologies and expertise in the energy industry and creating value for the community. Shell is active in Oman across the oil and gas industry and is involved in joint venture and independent activities ranging from research and development, exploration and production to trading, retail and new energies. Shell also implements an extensive social investment program that contributes to the sustainable development of the country. Shell holds interests in Petroleum Development Oman (34%), Oman LNG (30%) and Shell Oman Marketing Company (49%). Together they represent a substantial part of Oman’s economic growth.

In January 2023, Oman Shell started producing gas from Mabrouk North East field in Block 10 in Oman. Shell holds a 53.45% working interest in Block 10, with OQ and Marsa Liquefied Natural Gas LLC (a joint venture between TotalEnergies and OQ) holding 13.36% and 33.19% respectively.

Enquiries

Salima Al Masrouri

Email: S.Al-Masroori@shell.com

Middle East and North Africa Media Relations:

Email: mena.media@shell.com