Manama, Bahrain: - Luxury boutique hotel The Merchant House has been awarded the prestigious Luxury Boutique Hotel of the Year award at this year’s Luxury Travel Guide (LTG) Awards. The LTG Awards recognize and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the travel and tourism industry, highlighting the best luxury travel experiences around the world.

The Merchant House brings fresh, contemporary 5-star luxury hospitality to mid-century Bab Al Bahrain and its souq. Its bright and colourful interiors are lined with exciting art and subtle, elegant details harmonizing with the spirit of the city. The property boasts 46 spacious suites, each featuring a unique blend of elegance and modern amenities. The hotel also hosts the multi-award-winning Indigo Terrace, the well-appointed PureSPA, and recent ChocoLAB launch at Café Gray , a unique destination for all chocoholics.

The LTG Awards, organized by the Luxury Travel Guide, celebrate the very best in luxury travel by recognizing outstanding service, innovation, and excellence across various categories in the industry. Winners are selected based on their achievements, facilities, and customer feedback, with a panel of experts from the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors assessing each nominee.

Justin Kim, the General Manager of The Merchant House, expressing his gratitude for the prestigious recognition, added: "This accolade is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service and curating unforgettable experiences for our guests. We will continue to uphold our commitment to excellence and strive to further elevate the luxury travel experience in Bahrain."

About The Merchant House

The Merchant House, Bahrain's first luxury boutique hotel, offers an intimate experience in the heart of Manama. With 46 art-filled suites, a rooftop restaurant, and the Library lounge, guests enjoy personalized service, world-class amenities, and a unique art collection. A blend of modern comfort and traditional charm makes this property the perfect destination for business or leisure travelers seeking an unforgettable stay.

About LTG Awards

The Luxury Travel Guide (LTG) Awards are an annual event recognizing excellence and innovation in the travel and tourism industry. The awards celebrate the best in luxury travel by highlighting outstanding service, facilities, and experiences around the world. Winners are chosen based on their achievements and customer feedback, with a panel of experts from the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors assessing each nominee.

