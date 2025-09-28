Cairo – The Marq, one of the leading real-estate developers of premium residential communities and commercial destinations in Egypt, has announced a series of strategic steps to accelerate construction and delivery schedules across its residential communities. This initiative comes as part of a comprehensive plan to raise execution rates and ensure all its residential communities are implemented to the highest standards of efficiency and quality. The announcement coincides with an additional EGP 4 billion investment, bringing the company’s total investment for the year to EGP 12 billion.

The Marq is preparing to deliver over 1,500 residential units during the remainder of 2025 and throughout 2026, across several residential communities in East Cairo that are witnessing substantial progress in construction phases. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to transforming its vision into reality by intensifying operational capacity and expanding strategic partnerships with leading entities in contracting, supervision, and engineering consultancy.

To achieve these objectives, The Marq is currently working with more than 20 contracting companies, including some of the most prominent players in the Egyptian market, such as El-Sewedy Infrastructure, EMAK, KRASS for construction, Kone Egypt, Hills integrated Construction services, and Concrete for housing and development, etc. These partnerships form a cornerstone in ensuring high-quality residential communities execution while maintaining strict adherence to announced delivery timelines.

In addition, the company collaborates with over 15 design, engineering, and supervision firms, including industry leaders such as Moharram & Bakhoum, EDSA, WATG, DMA, and Alchemy, among others. These collaborations aim to deliver integrated design solutions that balance aesthetics with functionality, contributing to the creation of sustainable, well-balanced communities that elevate customer experience and enhance the long-term investment value of the residential communities.

Looking ahead, The Marq’s efforts extend beyond accelerating construction, as the company also prepares to execute a carefully studied expansion plan. This strategy reflects its strong presence in the Egyptian real estate market and its ambitious vision of creating vibrant communities that respond to the aspirations of both current and future generations.

Since its establishment in 2019, The Marq has emerged as one of Egypt’s most distinguished real estate developers, delivering premium residential communities primarily in East Cairo. The company’s land portfolio spans over 1,300 feddans, comprising four signature residential communities: The Marq Gardens, The WaterMarq, The MarqVille, and The WonderMarq, in addition to its commercial destination: Marquette.