Cairo, As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, The MarQ Communities, one of the leading developers of residential communities and commercial destinations, has announced its collaboration with the Egyptian Food Bank to distribute Ramadan boxes containing essential food supplies. This initiative aims to support 20,000 individuals in need during the holy month. This effort aligns with the company’s mission to promote social solidarity, contribute to sustainable development, and reinforce the private sector’s role in addressing community needs and improving the lives of families in need.

On this occasion, Eng. Amr Badr, Chairman and CEO of The MarQ Communities, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with the Egyptian Food Bank, stating: ‘Our role extends beyond developing residential communities; we firmly believe in our social responsibility to drive sustainability and actively contribute to community development. Ramadan presents a significant opportunity to strengthen this social role, embodying the values of solidarity and cooperation. Through this initiative, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to supporting families in need. Our partnership with the ‘Egyptian Food Bank’ serves as a model for collaboration between the private sector and community organizations, delivering tangible benefits to society while fostering the values of solidarity and social cohesion that we strive to promote’.

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of the Egyptian Food Bank, expressed his pride in the partnership with The MarQ Communities, stating: “We are delighted to collaborate with ‘The MarQ Communities’ on this initiative, which reflects the company’s strong commitment to supporting families in need across Egypt and promoting the values of solidarity and cooperation. The private sector plays a crucial role in advancing social development goals, and at the Egyptian Food Bank, we have the expertise and capacity to implement such initiatives on a large scale across Egypt. This enables us to meet the needs of those who deserve support, ultimately creating a direct and positive impact on individuals’ lives and improving communities.”

The MarQ Communities’ employees actively participated in the packaging of the food boxes, which contain essential food supplies. This activity was held at the company’s flagship and one of its most distinguished residential communities, ‘The MarQ Gardens’. The initiative reinforced the company’s dedication to involving all team members in this humanitarian effort, fostering a spirit of collaboration among employees while strengthening the values of solidarity and meaningful community engagement.

This initiative underscores The MarQ Communities’ commitment to integrating corporate social responsibility into its comprehensive strategy by supporting underprivileged groups within society. Moreover, the partnership with the Egyptian Food Bank exemplifies an effective collaboration between the private sector and NGOs, aiming to create a tangible, positive impact while fostering social solidarity across Egypt.