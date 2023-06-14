Dubai - Valued at $204 Million or AED 750 Million, The Marble Palace, undoubtedly is the region’s most expensive home and is being showcased to the world for the first time by Sotheby’s International Realty in the UAE. This one-of-a-kind trophy home is a love letter to the architecture of the Belle Époque, exuding grandeur with its display of rich surface treatments, geometric finery, and gilded statuaries.

This property is one of the largest in Dubai’s ultra-exclusive Emirates Hills neighbourhood and spans over 70,000 square foot of land space with an additional 60,000 square foot of built up space. Its carefully curated design features take inspiration from The High Renaissance and Baroque periods. A celebration of ultimate luxury, this home is perfect for buyers seeking an exquisite lifestyle and are willing to invest in Dubai's thriving real estate market.

George Azar, CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty in the UAE comments: “We’re so excited to bring this listing to the market. It is a testimony of the forward-thinking and innovative approach to property design that is rippling across Dubai.“

Every aspect of this project reflects an extraordinary commitment of time, energy, and dedication by the team involved. In one instance, seventy skilled artisans devoted more than nine months to meticulously apply 700,000 sheets of gold leaf that embellish the property. The Palace's grandiose design is the culmination of a rigorous twelve-year research and analysis of royal palaces and residences, which entailed frequent trips to Europe. Such meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout the property, and it testifies to the unwavering dedication of everyone involved in making this project a resounding success.”

On the ground floor, the formal dining room stands out as a centrepiece of the property. The room is home to an 80,000 Coral Reef aquarium and this private feature serves as a unique and breath-taking element of this stunning home. The room is also complimented by a custom precious stone & crystal dining table amongst other collector’s pieces.

The Marble Palace includes two domes artistically curated over 2 and a half years, 160 elegant marble columns, adorned with elaborate Corinthian motifs. The domes rise over 14 metres from the ground floor, with hand-carved glass individual pieces completed by 17 expert French artists and 20,000 carefully hand carved coloured textured glass. On the exterior, the palace facade is built with hand worked marble cladding consisting of over 40 containers of natural stone and marble imported from all over the world, whilst the property offers pristine golf course views as well as city skyline views of the iconic Burj Al Arab and Dubai’s coastline.

Another eye-catching installation is the koi fishpond, symmetrically below the property’s second dome, with an impressive stone block, adorned with a group of The Three Graces in the style of the 18th century Canova sculpture, acting as a standout art feature. The ground floor also boasts an indoor pool room finished with mother of pearl, a steam, a sauna and a 24-carat gold jacuzzi. The floor of the property includes a world-class presidential home office with a secretary cabin.

Upstairs is a 360 square metre master bedroom, as well as a large mini-master bedroom. Along with three extra bedrooms with the potential of adding on 8 further rooms. There is a 200 square metre fully techno-gym equipped space on the 1st floor and a professionally curated 16 car garage in the basement.

Additional features include a spacious cellar and a dedicated power substation. The property’s grounds feature 50 mature trees and a small lake with a pavilion.

About LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Dubai, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty focuses on residential luxury sales and leasing, luxury property management, institutional investments, and luxury project developments in the UAE and beyond. LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty represents the marketing and sales partnership between Sotheby’s International Realty brand in the entire GCC region and LUXHABITAT, a design-led real estate marketing and technology company. Together, we are now the biggest and strongest marketing and selling platform for luxury real estate in Dubai, making us the foremost luxury real estate brokerage in the market today. We are focused in sourcing the best quality properties in premium residential areas such as Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Al Barari, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Meadows, Lakes and Arabian Ranches as well as the best apartments and penthouses in upscale buildings such as Le Reve, Index Tower, Six Towers, Burj Khalifa, The Address Hotels, among others. For more information, visit its award-winning website at www.luxhabitat.ae

For further information please contact Aneesha Rai

E: ar@luxhabitat.ae

For more information, contact Four Communications at luxhabitat@fourcommunications.com