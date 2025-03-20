Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Luxe Developers, a leading UAE-based real estate developer firm, has revealed an uptick in interest for its latest development, La Mazzoni, as a result of the rising global demand for wellness-focused living, by integrating health and well-being into every aspect of the design and amenities.

As the UAE continues to attract a significant influx of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), the demand for premium residential properties has also witnessed unprecedented growth. Recent reports have highlighted a shift in buyer preferences towards homes that promote well-being, privacy, and sustainability, aligning with The Luxe Developers' latest findings.

According to research from Transparency Market Research, the global wellness real estate market, where developers prioritise lifestyle, health, and environmental sustainability, stood at US$438.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% between 2024 and 2034, quadrupling in size to over US$2 trillion by 2034, underscoring the shift in consumer preferences toward living and working environments that prioritise health, well-being, and sustainability.

Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, commented:

"La Mazzoni offers a compelling proposition: a state-of-the-art luxury residence incorporating a modern design and holistic lifestyle. We have seen a shift in demand from investors who are increasingly looking for a more balanced lifestyle, with wellness-integrated residences now becoming a prerequisite for many.

“La Mazzoni was designed in direct response to this. By aligning a luxury living experience with well-being, we offer our clients a value proposition beyond traditional real estate investments."

Taking inspiration from Ras Al Khaimah, themes relating to nature, sand, sea, and the mountainous landscape will be immediately recognisable from the property exterior. Features at La Mazzoni will include advanced wellness facilities, curated health programs, and biophilic design principles, creating an integrated lifestyle solution that enhances physical and mental well-being.

Residents will have access to several exclusive amenities, which have been specifically developed to offer spaces designed for a peaceful and vibrant lifestyle.

Underscoring this, the development features over 300,000 square feet of professionally designed landscaping and cutting-edge indoor fitness facilities spanning more than 11,000 square feet, providing residents and tenants with unparalleled convenience and wellness opportunities.

Residents will also have access to a modern outdoor gym and yoga studios within the property and on the development's grounds, including walking, jogging tracks, and paddle courts. Rooftop infinity pools will further enhance the outdoor living experience.

La Mazzoni will also focus on creating a zen environment to promote mental well-being. In addition to outdoor exercise facilities surrounded by lush greenery, the development will also include a series of water oases, creating a tranquil and luxurious environment.

This is further underscored by the spa at La Mazzoni, equipped with saunas, hammams, and therapy rooms.

Focusing on mental well-being, La Mazzoni will incorporate co-working spaces within the nature-inspired open-air outdoor areas, which have been designed to inspire creativity and enhance productivity. Two dedicated lounges, the Sky Lounge and Connoisseur’s Corner, will provide additional meeting and working areas within the two-tower development, highlighting the co-working ethos. A library will provide further opportunities to relax or to undertake work in a quiet environment.

La Mazzoni will feature dedicated indoor play areas to support children's physical and mental development. Outdoors, an adventure park will provide opportunities to run, play, and explore within a secure environment. The addition of a children's pool offers a space where families have the chance to unwind together.

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner, added: "The Luxe Developers has always been at the forefront of anticipating market trends and addressing the evolving needs of niche investors seeking a work-life balance. La Mazzoni reflects this philosophy by integrating health-focused amenities, sustainability, and exclusivity into its design. It is a prime example of how we aim to deliver long-term value for residents and investors."

La Mazzoni, by The Luxe Developers, further reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as an emerging hub for luxury real estate. With its favourable economic environment, advanced infrastructure, and government-backed initiatives to attract UHNWI, the emirate has become a preferred destination for global investors. Proximity to key developments, such as the multi-billion-dollar Wynn Resort and other renowned hospitality brands further enhances the investment appeal of properties like La Mazzoni.



“As the luxury real estate market evolves, developments that combine wellness, sustainability, and exclusivity are becoming increasingly valuable. La Mazzoni exemplifies this trend, offering a unique opportunity for investors seeking premium real estate in one of the UAE’s most dynamic regions,” concluded Banerji.

For more information, please visit www.theluxedevelopers.ae.

About The Luxe Developers

The Luxe Developers is a leading real estate development firm specialising in crafting extraordinary spaces with opulent interiors.

At The Luxe Developers, the company believes that exceptional living spaces can inspire and transform lives and are passionate about creating architectural marvels that redefine the concept of luxury and provide an unmatched living experience with a commitment to excellence and attention to detail that ensures every project the company undertakes sets a new standard in urban living.

From incredible attention to detail and sourcing the finest materials to seeking out the world's most skilled artisans and handpicking the best-in-class architects and designers, the company’s vision is to deliver spaces that elevate the human experience with the belief that extraordinary quality and luxury craftsmanship elevates every living moment.

The Luxe Developers aims to bring a sense of individualism to every project and build structures that turn into the landmarks of tomorrow.

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail : james.lakie@shamalcomms.com