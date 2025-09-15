Announcing the launch of its first store at Red Sea Mall, Jeddah on August 9, 2025

UAE, Dubai— The Little Things, a leading pop culture retail store in the Middle East, announces its dynamic expansion in the MENA region entering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of its first store at Red Sea Mall, Jeddah on 10th September,2025. Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which is driving the transformation of the retail sector, The Little Things aims to cater to a growing fanbase in this rapidly developing region. Visitors can expect a premium retail experience featuring high-quality figures, toys, and novelty items that celebrate the rich world of anime and global pop culture.

Commenting on the launch, Hassan Tamimi, CEO at The Little Things, said: “The expansion marks a major milestone for the company. It has been our constant endeavor to bring the best of anime, collectibles, and pop culture to our fans, and to continue unlocking worlds they have never seen. With this expansion, our first-year goal is to establish a strong market presence in Saudi Arabia by achieving consistent sales growth, building local brand awareness, and forming strategic partnerships.”

The successful launch was made possible by a strategic partnership with Spacetoon, perfectly aligning with The Little Things’ passion for pop culture and Spacetoon’s enduring legacy of captivating generations through anime and storytelling. Spearheading the successful store opening are Hassan Tamimi, CEO of The Little Things; Mr. Yaman Idlbi, Managing Director of Jazeel Distribution; and Mr. Ahmed Weiss, Commercial Director at Spacetoon. This collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership, reinforcing a shared commitment to nurturing the anime community and expanding the collectibles culture in Saudi Arabia.

On the opening week, The Little Things aims to organize engaging mini-games and photobooth areas that will help the fan-base to create instagrammable content. It will be open to the public. Red Sea Mall is one of Saudi Arabia’s premier year-round shopping and entertainment destinations, making it the ideal location for The Little Things’ entry into the Kingdom. The expansion presents extensive opportunities for the brand to offer its wide selection of collectibles and anime figures.

“We chose Red Sea Mall because it gives us the opportunity to connect passionate fans with the best global brands in anime and collectibles. With its strong footfall and diverse community making it the perfect location for our expansion into the Saudi market.” Mr. Tamimi further added.

To make the launch event even more exciting, the new store will debut a dedicated POP MART section for blind box enthusiasts, offering an exclusive first look at the latest collection. Fans can expect to see popular characters like LABUBU from The Monsters series, CRYBABY, HIRONO, DIMOO, and SKULLPANDA. The store will also feature a curated selection of anime figures, statues, designer toys, plush toys, trading cards, and premium collectibles from top global brands such as Bandai Namco, Good Smile Company, Tsume Art, Beast Kingdom, and more.

Join the grand opening of The Little Things, the newest pop culture and collectibles destination in Jeddah.

About The Little Things:

The Little Things stands as a vibrant cornerstone of pop-culture retail in the UAE and the Middle East. The store offers a unique selection of pop-culture merchandise that celebrates nostalgia and imagination. Staying true to its mantra, "Unlock Worlds You've Never Seen," The Little Things brings childhood fantasies to life, rekindling cherished memories for fans and collectors alike.

With a reputation for exclusivity and variety, The Little Things ensures every customer finds something special to ignite their passion. Its deep connection with the community extends beyond products, hosting events, fostering creativity, and collaborating with local talents. Whether you’re searching for rare finds or seeking to connect with fellow enthusiasts, The Little Things transforms shopping into an immersive journey of wonder and discovery.

