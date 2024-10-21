Dubai, UAE: The Little Things, the UAE's leading collectible shop, has been awarded Best Retail Store Design at the IMAGES RetailME Awards 2024. The prestigious event, held on September 26, 2024, at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina in Dubai, recognized retail brands that deliver exceptional creativity and innovation across the Middle East. The Little Things' unique approach to blending nostalgia, aesthetics, and customer engagement has made it a beloved destination for those seeking an immersive journey through the worlds of anime, gaming, and pop culture.

Best Retail Store Design is a reflection of The Little Things’ ability to create memorable and emotionally relatable experiences. The store’s design evokes a sense of wonder and nostalgia, rekindling cherished memories and unlocking new worlds for every customer who steps inside. Every corner is crafted to remind visitors of the stories, characters, and moments that inspire joy, offering a seamless blend of functionality and creativity. This recognition highlights The Little Things' ongoing commitment to transforming the retail landscape for the rapidly growing fanbase of pop culture enthusiasts in the region.

"It’s an incredible honor to receive this award in the dynamic retail landscape of the UAE," said Hassam Tamimi, CEO of The Little Things. "This is a testament to our team's dedication to creating a space where every visit feels like unlocking a world you've never seen. Our goal is to bring happiness to our customers—whether it's through the excitement of discovering a favorite character or the little details in our design that spark joy and nostalgia. We want every experience in our store to connect deeply with our community, offering not just products but memories and moments to cherish."

This win follows a series of successful community engagements. Through flash specials, interactive events, and thoughtful design elements, The Little Things has become a cornerstone of pop-culture retail in the UAE. Every aspect of the store’s layout and product displays is designed to enhance the customer’s journey, making every visit not just a shopping trip but an experience filled with wonder and delight.

The IMAGES RetailME Awards is an annual event that celebrates the best in retail across the Middle East, recognizing brands that excel in creativity, customer experience, and innovation. For The Little Things, this award reaffirms its commitment to bringing joy to its customers, ensuring that every collectible, figure, or toy purchased brings happiness and connection to the worlds they love.

About The Little Things

Little Things Trading LLC is a unique retail experience - with the flagship store situated in one of the biggest shopping malls in the world, Dubai Mall, as well as Mall Of The Emirates, Bluewaters Island and Mercato Shopping Mall - that carries a wide selection of video-gaming related products, Anime and Manga, comics, collectible figurines, model kits and related hobby goods, pop-culture apparel and an assortment of associated merchandise (such as posters, pins, badges, soundtracks and more!)

Website: https://littlethingsme.com/

For more information, please contact:

Sangeeta Bora

sangeeta@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates