Amid unstable living conditions, refugees from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds spend years of their lives hoping to return to their homelands. Child refugees live in dire conditions, without safety and security.

One of the most important human rights is to live in security, to be treated with dignity, and to have access to basic needs such as: food, clean water, housing and health care. These rights must not be lost if a person becomes a refugee.

This is a cause close to the heart of the State of Kuwait, a pioneer in supporting humanitarian issues and providing relief to millions of refugees and displaced people around the world.

These efforts made them earn the recognition of “Center for Humanitarian Action” from the United Nations in 2015, as well as the recognition of "Leader of Humanitarian Action" to the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The foreign policy of the State of Kuwait aims to provide aid and relief to refugees without discrimination, and this is reflected by the initiatives of the Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development, which is strongly determined in providing support and assistance to refugees around the world.

The Kuwait Fund assists refugees by enhancing their quality of life, in cooperation with international organizations, such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other United Nations entities and international organizations supporting the refugees cause and human rights.

The Fund’s work includes projects with refugees from Syria, Yemen, Palestine, as well as the countries hosting them. A project was recently implemented in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to improve the infrastructure and living conditions in the Syrian refugee camps, which was funded by a grant of USD 2.6 million.

The Fund also financed projects in the Al Azza Refugee Camp, providing healthcare and clean water to residents.

Another project was the financing of mothers and newborns in conflict-affected areas in Yemen.

In total, the Fund has provided about 106 grants, with a total value of around USD 1.3 billion.

This highlights the mission of the State of Kuwait, represented by the Kuwait Fund, to help and assist developing countries, economically and socially.

About the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development

The Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development is the first institution in the Middle East that took an active role in the international development efforts.

The Kuwait Fund extends Loans on concessionary term to finance development projects in the developing countries. The Fund also provides technical assistance to finance the costs of the feasibility studies of projects, as well as the training of nationals of the borrowing countries. In addition, the Fund subscribes in the capital of international and regional development institutions. Today, the Kuwait Fund forms a solid bridge of friendship and solidarity between the state of Kuwait and the developing nations.

