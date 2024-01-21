Medina, Saudi Arabia: The Knowledge Economic City “the Company” has announced the signing of contract with a consortium of three companies - “City Cool”, “Johnson Controls Arabia (JCA)”, and “ADC Energy System” to build a chilled water district cooling plant, where the consortium’s services would be based on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model.

The contract will lead to the building of a plant of 21,000 tons of refrigeration over two phases at the Madinah Hub area, “Multaka Almadinah,” to provide cooling services to the mall, the Hilton tower, and the branded residence tower. This station will deliver air conditioning services for this area in alignment with Knowledge Economic City’s commitment to establishing an outstanding destination that adheres to international standards. This endeavor aims to support the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by fostering a dynamic community wherein residents can embrace a healthy lifestyle and thrive in a positive, appealing environment. The consortium of the three companies will provide their services based on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) arrangement, where Johnson Controls Arabia will supply YORK Chillers, ADC Energy Systems will perform the engineering, the procurement, and the construction of the District Cooling Plant. Additionally, City Cool will perform the operation, maintenance, and facility management for 25 years from the operating date with the aim of sustainability and energy efficiency as part of the alignment with the objectives of the Knowledge Economic City.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Al Sheikh Al Mubarak, CEO of Knowledge Economic City, along with Eng. Abdul Salam Al Moubayed, CEO of City Cool, Dr. Muhannad Al Sheikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia, and Mr. Ibrahim Suleiman, CEO of ADC Energy Systems. The signing ceremony was attended by numerous senior employees from the four organizations, highlighting their collective dedication to advancing the cooling industry in Saudi Arabia and other regions.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohammed Al Sheikh Al-Mubarak, CEO of Knowledge Economic City, emphasized that this partnership serves as a testament to the significant progress in the quality of the advanced district cooling services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He stated, "At Knowledge Economic City, we are dedicated to delivering engineering solutions that enhance the performance and energy efficiency of our urban projects. Our aim is to transform the Knowledge Economic City into smart, green, and clean spaces, thus hastening the shift toward a carbon-neutral economy. Through the provision of cutting-edge environmentally friendly cooling and air conditioning systems, we are championing innovative urban development while concurrently reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and safeguarding the environment in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030."

Eng. Abdul Salam Al-Moubayed, expressed his satisfaction in forging this strategic partnership, emphasizing their commitment to spearheading an exemplary project in the Kingdom and furthering their efforts to advance the cooling industry within Saudi Arabia and internationally.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Dr. Muhannad Al-Sheikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia, said, “Johnson Controls Arabia is committed to reducing dependence on traditional cooling models. District Cooling, or Cooling as a Service (CaaS), will revolutionize the cooling industry by delivering impactful and sustainable solutions to address contemporary cooling challenges, thus contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Mr. Ibrahim Suleiman, CEO of ADC Energy Systems, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Drawing from our pivotal role in engineering, construction, and the establishment of central cooling systems, ADC is poised to lend its expertise in engineering and constructing cooling plants. This project will bolster our standing and showcase our unwavering confidence in our distinguished expertise within the central cooling industry."

This partnership delivers cutting-edge cooling services designed to achieve the utmost levels of energy efficiency. The three companies spearheading the project are embracing an innovative model that diverges from traditional cooling methods, offering cost-effective, efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly solutions. A district cooling system (DCS) generates chilled water in a central power station and distributes it through underground pipes to all buildings connected to the system, providing efficient cooling and air conditioning.

It is important to highlight that the Knowledge Economic City consistently strives to uphold the urban environment in its projects by staying abreast of the latest technological advancements and smart solutions. Furthermore, we are unwavering in our commitment to perpetually sustain our trailblazing influence and embrace increasingly environmentally friendly technologies, with the aim of enhancing energy efficiency and mitigating the Kingdom’s environmental footprint.