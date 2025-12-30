Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: National IT Academy (NITA) Space Academy has commenced its first training programme in Earth Observation (EO), with an inaugural cohort of Saudi nationals. The programme forms part of a wider Space Academy initiative in collaboration with Serco as part of upskilling the kingdom’s future space workforces. NITA and Serco play a central role in supporting Vision 2030 by building local capabilities, fostering innovation and investing in the next generation of national talent.

The first cohort comprises 20 participants from Neo Space Group (NSG), representing a range of departments across the organisation. The five-day programme combines theoretical and practical EO training and is delivered by Serco’s subject-matter experts. The EO programme is designed to equip professionals with the skills required to access, analyse and interpret EO imagery and value-added products, supporting real-world applications across both civil and commercial use cases. Future programmes will cover remote sensing, satellite communications and ground segment (SATCOM), positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), and cybersecurity.

Nora Al Shaikh, Executive Director for NITA, said: “The Space Academy reflects NITA’s commitment to developing highly skilled Saudi talent in strategic, high-growth sectors. The programme provides participants with applied knowledge that supports national priorities and strengthens the Kingdom’s technical capabilities. This collaboration with Serco and our partners plays an important role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s space ecosystem.”

Amar Vora, Head of Space for Serco Middle East, said: “The delivery of the first programme marks an important milestone for the Space Academy. By aligning closely with Vision 2030, this initiative is helping to build national capability and equip Saudi professionals with the skills required to support the Kingdom’s growing space ambitions. Working in partnership with NITA and industry stakeholders, Serco is focused on delivering practical, future-ready training that creates long-term value.”

Moutaz Mashhour, Chief Human Resources Officer at Neo Space Group, said: "Developing internal technical talent is a cornerstone of our growth strategy at Neo Space Group. We are proud to join the Academy’s inaugural cohort; this Earth Observation programme, along with future modules, equips our team with the hands-on expertise needed to drive Saudi Arabia’s space ambitions forward."

