Sharjah: Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), conducted an inspection visit to Nomad, the emirate’s upcoming eco-luxury hospitality destination in Kalba, ahead of welcoming guests.

The visit formed part of a pre-opening review of the project, during which Her Highness was briefed on the destination’s guiding philosophy, sustainability framework, operational preparedness, and the overall guest journey, ensuring alignment with Sharjah’s broader vision for responsible, experience-led tourism prior to its official opening.

Developed and managed by Sharjah Collection, Shurooq’s hospitality management arm, Nomad has now entered its final operational readiness phase and will be ready to receive guests by December 31.

Set within Kalba’s mountainous landscape, Nomad introduces a deliberately immersive hospitality model that places nature, privacy, and restraint at its core. The destination comprises 20 eco-luxury accommodation trailers, thoughtfully positioned to preserve seclusion and uninterrupted views while integrating discreetly with the surrounding terrain. Natural materials define the project’s architectural language, complemented by a hybrid energy system incorporating solar power; this reinforces Nomad’s off-grid approach and its emphasis on reducing social media platform dependency, and encouraging guests to disconnect from routine and reconnect with place and stillness—an experience that remains rare within the UAE’s hospitality landscape.

During the visit, Her Highness assessed the project’s alignment with the principles of slow travel and conscious exploration that inform Nomad’s positioning. Designed as an alternative to conventional urban hospitality, the destination encourages unhurried engagement with landscape, nature, and place, offering guests the space and tranquility to experience the environment on its own terms.

Designed for sustainability and low-impact living

Nomad was developed in accordance with an operational philosophy that prioritises depth of experience over scale. Accommodation units are thoughtfully distributed across the mountainous landscape to maintain low density, preserve privacy, and respect the site’s natural contours. Circulation routes and spatial planning were carefully calibrated to limit physical intervention, allowing the terrain to remain the defining feature of the guest experience.

The destination is supported by a purposefully curated outdoor infrastructure, including 7.44 kilometres of mountain hiking trails. This comprises a 5-kilometre general-use trail and a 2.44-kilometre route leading towards Kalba’s mountain peaks. In parallel, dedicated mountain biking trails extending 4.39 kilometres have been developed to ensure clarity of movement, safety, and harmony between different outdoor activities.

Guest experiences are complemented by optional, site-responsive programmes such as birdwatching, outdoor yoga, and guided stargazing. Each has been designed to align with the natural rhythms of the environment, reinforcing Nomad’s off-grid character and its emphasis on presence, restoration, and meaningful disconnection.

Alongside Nomad, the Sharjah Hospitality Group manages six sustainable retreats that celebrate Sharjah’s natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Al Badayer Retreat offers a Bedouin-inspired desert experience in the Al Badayer Desert, Sharjah’s central region.

Located in the Mleiha Desert, Al Faya Retreat provides a wellness-focused experience emphasising health, wellbeing, and privacy. Kingfisher Retreat is an eco-luxury destination near a mangrove reserve, blending environmental preservation with high-end hospitality in upscale tents, located in Kalba on Sharjah’s east coast.

Situated in Mleiha National Park, Moon Retreat delivers an exclusive glamping experience in the desert, characterised by simplicity and tranquility, with opportunities for stargazing and enjoying the serene dunes.

In Khorfakkan, Najd Al Meqsar revives historic mountain village houses into a heritage retreat, offering an immersive experience that connects guests to the place and its unique details. Meanwhile, Al Rayaheen Retreat highlights Emirati heritage through a restored heritage hotel, combining authentic architectural charm with the privacy of its natural setting.

