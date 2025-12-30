Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Merak Capital, a Saudi investment firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority, has completed a SAR 203 million (USD 54 million) investment in DSShield, one of Saudi Arabia's fastest-growing cybersecurity companies.

The investment comes as organizations across the Kingdom accelerate digital adoption, cloud migration, and industrial automation, driving sustained demand for advanced cybersecurity services across both public and private sectors.

According to the National Cybersecurity Authority, Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity market reached SAR 15.2 billion in 2024, growing 14% year-on-year. The Kingdom's commitment to building a secure digital economy is further reflected in its first-place global ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness cybersecurity indicator for 2025.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Riyadh, DSShield operates a cybersecurity model designed for environments where availability, integrity, and compliance are critical to business continuity. Since its inception, the company has successfully delivered cybersecurity programs and projects exceeding SAR 1.5 billion in value, demonstrating its proven capabilities, financial scale, and executional excellence across various industries. The company’s experience extends across advisory, implementation, and 24/7 managed security operations, enabling organizations of varying complexity to manage cyber risk holistically as digital, physical, and data environments converge.

Siraj Marghalani, Founder and CEO of DSShield, commented: "We founded DSShield on the belief that cybersecurity is built on trust, discipline, and execution. Our clients operate in environments where there is no margin for error, and we have built our company to deliver reliable outcomes in those settings. This partnership with Merak Capital gives us the platform to invest in our people and capabilities, expand our service capacity, and position DSShield as a national leader in cybersecurity as the Kingdom's digital economy continues to grow."

Othman Abdulrazaq Alhokail, Founder & Managing Partner at Merak Capital, commented: "Merak’s mission is to partner with ambitious founders building market-leading businesses that serve as the backbone of the Kingdom’s digital transformation. Our investment in DSShield reflects this commitment to providing the institutional support and strategic framework necessary to solidify their leadership as a national champion in the regional cybersecurity landscape."

Mohannad Alfayez, Partner and Head of Capital Formation at Merak Capital, added: "DSShield has established itself as a trusted partner across the public sector and regulated industries at a time when demand for homegrown solutions is accelerating. This investment provides the capital base for the company to scale its operations and proprietary technology, establishing a clear and sustainable pathway toward a public listing."

The investment will be used to expand DSShield's security operations capacity, strengthen its advisory and implementation capabilities, scale managed services, and accelerate investment in proprietary technology development. The partnership will also support growth across operational technology offerings and an expanding client base across government, critical infrastructure, and enterprise environments, establishing a clear pathway toward a public listing as DSShield enters its next phase of growth.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is a Saudi-based multi-strategy investment firm focused on opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Built on deep technological insight and market research, Merak stays at the forefront of digital trends, identifying investments aligned with adoption cycles across sectors locally, regionally, and globally. The firm partners with visionary founders and enterprises driving transformation, unlocking new markets, and enabling sustainable growth where innovation and entrepreneurial spirit shape the future.

For more information, visit [www.merak.capital]

About DSShield

Digital Security Shield (DSShield) is a Saudi cybersecurity company with a global vision and an expanding footprint across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 2020 and headquartered in Riyadh, DSShield delivers end-to-end cybersecurity services to government entities, critical national infrastructure operators, financial institutions, and large enterprises. With deep expertise across cybersecurity system integration, managed security services, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), cloud and infrastructure security, operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) security, and data protection, DSShield supports organizations in securing their digital ecosystems while enabling resilient and compliant digital transformation.

Backed by strategic partnerships with leading global ICT and cybersecurity technology providers, DSShield combines international best practices with deep local regulatory and operational understanding—positioning the company as a trusted partner in protecting national assets and advancing secure digital growth across the Kingdom.