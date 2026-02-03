Amman, Jordan – The Kingdom Health announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Lami for General Supplies, in collaboration with BeaconMedeas, to deliver advanced medical gas pipeline systems for its integrated healthcare and medical education development, including The Kingdom University of Health Sciences and The Kingdom University Hospital. The agreement was signed through MID Contracting, the project’s main contractor, as part of the ongoing construction works and in line with the approved delivery and implementation framework.

Under the agreement, Lami, using equipment supplied by global healthcare engineering specialist BeaconMedeas, will implement essential medical gas systems that deliver life-supporting gases across clinical, diagnostic, and treatment areas. It represents a core investment in critical hospital infrastructure, underpinning safe, effective, and continuous patient care by ensuring oxygen and other therapeutic gases are readily available. These systems form the backbone of hospital operations and will be delivered and implemented in alignment with the project schedule.

Through its collaboration with BeaconMedeas, a global leader in medical gas pipeline systems operating across healthcare facilities worldwide, The Kingdom Health will implement medical gas systems engineered in line with the most stringent international standards, including NFPA and ISO frameworks. This approach goes beyond baseline compliance, supporting the development of future-ready healthcare infrastructure, enabling long-term expansion, and creating an environment that supports advanced medical practice, staff training, and medical education.

Commenting on this partnership, Fadi Abu Sneineh, Chief Operating Officer of The Kingdom Health, said, “Our ambition is for The Kingdom Health to build on Jordan’s legacy of excellence in healthcare and medical education through responsible, long-term investment in the highest-quality, safety-critical medical gas systems engineered to the highest international standards. This collaboration is a deliberate step in that direction, ensuring dependable access to critical medical gases, that directly enhances patient safety, supports clinical efficiency, and enables uninterrupted care delivery.”

Eng. Ahmad Awad, General Manager at Lami for General Supplies, added, “This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Lami as we contribute to The Kingdom Health project alongside a globally respected partner. Together with BeaconMedeas, we are committed to delivering safe, high-quality medical infrastructure that will serve patients, healthcare professionals, and the wider community for generations to come.”

Through partnerships such as this, The Kingdom Health continues to advance its vision of positioning Jordan as a regional hub for medical excellence and education, ensuring that the country’s next generation of healthcare facilities is built on a foundation of quality, safety, and long-term national value.

About The Kingdom Health

Built on Jordan’s legacy of healthcare excellence, The Kingdom Health (KH) is a forward-looking academic medical institution established in 2022 through a public-private partnership under Jordan Investment Fund Law No. (16) of 2016. The Kingdom Health brings together medical education, research, and patient care within one integrated model to address national and regional healthcare needs.

The Kingdom Health is anchored by The Kingdom University of Health Sciences and The Kingdom University Hospital, a 330-bed hospital with 72 outpatient clinics, a dedicated children’s hospital, and a medical school with capacity for 600 students and an annual intake of 100. The university is home to four specialized research centers focused on Genomics and Precision Medicine, Bioinformatics, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Public Health and Health Systems, and Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine.

Through global collaborations and affiliations with UCL Medical School (UCLMS) and UCLA Health, Kingdom Health is committed to advancing individual and societal health by fostering innovation, collaboration, and compassionate care.

About BeaconMedeas

BeaconMedeas is a globally recognized leader in medical gas pipeline systems and healthcare engineering solutions, with decades of experience delivering critical medical infrastructure to major hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide. The company is known for its technical excellence, innovation, and commitment to patient safety.

About Lami for General Supplies

Lami for General Supplies is a Jordan-based healthcare solutions provider specializing in medical systems, hospital infrastructure, and the supply of high-quality medical equipment such as Medical Gases, Nurse Call Systems, Pneumatic Systems, Medical Equipment and Furniture. With a strong footprint in Jordan and experience supporting complex healthcare projects across the region, Lami is committed to delivering compliant, reliable, and future-ready solutions that meet international healthcare standards and local regulatory requirements.