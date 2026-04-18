Amman, Jordan – The Kingdom Health has announced the appointment of Jubail Contracting Construction Company (JCC) to deliver the external works package, marking another key milestone in the development of one of Jordan’s most significant healthcare and medical education projects.

Under the agreement, JCC will undertake the project’s external infrastructure and site works. This includes perimeter fencing, internal roads, parking areas, hardscape elements, utilities, and supporting structures, in compliance with approved standards.

The scope will contribute to creating a fully integrated and accessible campus environment designed to support the facility’s operational needs and the movement of patients, students, and staff. By delivering these critical enabling works in line with international healthcare quality, safety, and sustainability standards, the collaboration supports the creation of a safe, efficient, and operational campus that will underpin the long-term success of the medical academic campus.

Commenting on the appointment, Abdullah Al Jundi, Chief Financial Officer of The Kingdom Health, said, “Partnering with Jubail Contracting Construction Company marks an important step in advancing the Kingdom Health project as we continue to build a world-class medical academic center in Jordan. High-quality infrastructure and carefully planned external works are essential to ensuring a safe, accessible, and fully integrated healthcare campus that meets international standards and supports the needs of patients, students, and healthcare professionals alike.”

Meanwhile, Khaldoon Muqattash, General Manager at Jubail Contracting Construction Company, said, “We are proud to contribute to The Kingdom Health, a development set to become one of Jordan’s most iconic healthcare landmarks. This partnership reflects JCC’s commitment to delivering projects that create lasting value for society and support high-quality healthcare infrastructure.”

It is worth noting that the Kingdom Health continues to progress steadily, with development advancing across multiple phases as it works with leading contractors and partners to deliver a world-class healthcare and medical education destination. The appointment of JCC further reinforces Kingdom Health’s commitment to collaborating with highly experienced industry players to ensure the project is delivered to the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.​​​​