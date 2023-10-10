Riyadh: The second edition of the “Insure and Be Safe” campaign, launched by Najm, has had a positive impact among insurance companies in highlighting the importance of maintaining an insurance record that is free of insurance claims. The campaign has achieved significant success in providing incentive discounts and rewarding vehicle drivers who have demonstrated their commitment to renewing their insurance policies with the benefits of the No Claim Discount service (NCD). Crucially, “Insure and Be Safe” has raised awareness of the importance of valid insurance policies among members of society.

The campaign, which was launched in August 2023, witnessed a positive interaction among the insurance companies. As part of the campaign, several initiatives were launched to provide incentive discounts at rates ranging from 20% to 60% when adhering to the deadlines for renewing insurance policies within the required timeframe, which achieved a positive response. This initiative raised the rate of insurance policy renewals before their expiration.

Najm encourages individuals to benefit from NCD, which provides an incentive discount and enables them to know the applicable discount rate through the Najm website or application.

The company updated its No Claim Discount service (NCD) eligibility rules, in alignment with the local directives and regulations, to allow individuals to know the applicable discount rate before issuing or renewing insurance policies.

This campaign aligns with Najm's strategy by enhancing the insurance sector’s role in increasing the prevalence of vehicle insurance. It raises awareness of the importance of traffic safety among vehicle drivers, urging them to purchase insurance policies to preserve their rights and protect them from the consequences of traffic accidents. It also educates the community on the importance of a valid insurance policy and its benefits, including reducing material losses and saving time and effort while following up on traffic accident procedures. The campaign aims to achieve the goals of the Quality-of-Life Program and Saudi Vision 2030.

-Ends-