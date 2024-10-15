Giza, Egypt – The Upper Egypt railway in Bashteel, Giza Governorate, was inaugurated in the presence of H.E President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi last Saturday, October 12. Bashteel Station is a transformative project developed by Hassan Allam Construction and Hassan Allam Roads and Bridges for the Ministry of Transportation. This station is set to revolutionize rail travel for passengers traveling from Upper Egypt’s cities to Cairo and Alexandria

Spanning almost 240,000 square meters (approximately 57 acres), the station is strategically located between Ramses and Giza train stations, positioning it as a gateway to Upper Egypt. With its capacity to accommodate 250,000 passengers daily, Bashteel is four times larger than Cairo’s Misr Central Train Station, significantly alleviating the pressure on Ramses Station.

The station features six platforms towards Sudan Street, and an additional platform dedicated to cargo services. In addition to its passenger services, Bashteel boasts extensive train maintenance and repair workshops, with 22 kilometers of railway tracks supporting multiple lines

Designed as a smart, Pharaonic-themed station, Bashteel provides a world-class passenger experience with modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, electronic ticket machines, and advanced security systems. The station also integrates seamlessly with multiple transportation modes, including the metro, monorail, and bus services.

Beyond transportation, Bashteel Station serves as a key job creator, having generated 7,500 employment opportunities during its construction phase.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, stated, “The inauguration of Bashteel Train Station marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing Egypt's transportation sector. This project reflects our dedication to delivering transformative, large-scale initiatives that align with the nation’s vision for economic growth and regional integration. We are proud to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation in Egypt.”

Hassan Allam Holding is also responsible for the development of a mix-use complex titled Bab Misr Mixed-Use Complex Project in Mohandseen. The project spans 100,000 m² and includes 17 buildings dedicated to residential, commercial, administrative, medical, and garage spaces, serving the multiuse transport hub. It forms a key part of the development surrounding the Upper Egypt Railway Station, set to become Egypt’s largest railway station, reducing congestion for southbound commuters and connecting to Cairo Metro's third line, monorail, and BRT system.

As we celebrate this landmark achievement, we recognize that the Bashteel Train Station is more than just a transportation facility; it is a symbol of progress and innovation for Egypt. We are excited to see how this project will facilitate greater mobility, foster economic development, and improve the quality of life for citizens.

About Hassan Allam Holding:

Hassan Allam Holding is a leading Egyptian group with a focus on engineering and construction, and investment and development. The group operates in diverse sectors including infrastructure, energy, water, industrial, logistics, petrochemical, and complex large-scale projects in Egypt and the MENA region. The founders of Hassan Allam Holding commenced operations in 1936, making the oldest construction franchise in the MENA region with a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying and investing in attractive infrastructure projects, in the past five years, it has delivered over 70 projects and has a current backlog exceeding USD 5.7 billion. The group is named among the Engineering News-Record (ENR) list of the top 250 global contractors.