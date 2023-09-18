Riyadh – The Helicopter Company (THC), Saudi Arabia's premier provider of commercial general aviation services and fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced its participation as a strategic sponsor at the upcoming Saudi Emergency Medical Services (SEMS) event, scheduled to be held from 18 to 20 September at the Hilton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This marks a significant milestone for THC as it steps into the spotlight to showcase its pivotal role in delivering life-saving Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) in partnership with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA).

As the leading provider of air ambulance services, THC has been a key contributor to the success of the helicopter emergency medical services in the Kingdom among other stakeholders. At the heart of THC’s commitment is their flagship initiative, the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services Program (HEMS), a nationwide program that aims to provide comprehensive emergency medical services to 90% of Saudi Arabia through helicopter operations. In practice, this translates to rapid airborne response, with THC’s expert crews trained to handle all types of medical scenarios including highway accidents and Inter-Facility Transfers (IFT). THC’s goal is to reach the target location within 15 minutes of receiving the report, ensuring timely transfers and delivering high-quality emergency care with advanced medical equipment. By enhancing the quality of emergency medical care, THC aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to improve healthcare services and the overall quality of life for its citizens.

Expressing his delight about the sponsorship, the CEO of The Helicopter Company, Captain Arnaud Martinez, said: “We are extremely proud to participate in SEMS 2023 as a strategic sponsor and showcase our commitment to enhancing emergency medical services in Saudi Arabia. THC’s biggest strategic objective is to make a positive impact in the Kingdom, and one of the key ways we seek to achieve this is by saving lives. To fulfil this mission, THC have placed a particular focus on delivering cutting-edge medical services in the Kingdom to aid the ill and injured. Our partnership with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority is a testament to our dedication to saving lives and providing swift, efficient, and quality care to those in need.”

The Saudi Emergency Medical Services Conference (SEMS) signifies Saudi Red Crescent Authority's enduring legacy in emergency medical services, spanning 90 years. It is a platform where global experts exchange insights and best practices and features distinguished speakers, workshops, and in-depth discussions on the latest advancements in the field. As a strategic sponsor, THC is proud to join SEMS 2023, supporting the Kingdom's Vision in advancing emergency healthcare, saving lives, and shaping the future of this critical industry.

THC warmly invites attendees to visit their booth at SEMS. To learn more about the conference and how to participate, visit: https://sems-conf.com/

About The Helicopter Company:

THC was established as part of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 by creating an entire new ecosystem for general aviation services and introducing safe and efficient transport services across the kingdom. THC is the Kingdom’s premier commercial helicopter operator and has been operating since mid-2019. THC currently has 35+ aircraft that serve diverse segments, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), aerial work, private charters and tourism in the Kingdom.

