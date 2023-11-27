Cairo: Major General Adel El Ghadban, the Governor of Port Said recently conducted a comprehensive inspection of the inaugural phase of the Tower Bay Project by Tower Developments. The visit, undertaken in conjunction with Mohamed Gamal Omar, the Chairman of the Board of Tower Developments, was an opportune occasion to oversee the project's implementation trajectory and the seamless delivery of units in the inaugural phase to discerning clients.

During his visit to the Tower Bay, Governor El Ghadban was accompanied by Mohamed Gamal Omar, the Chairman of the Board of Tower Developments. Omar presented an overview of the development plan for all project phases, spanning an area of 107 acres located on the International Coastal Road between Port Said and Damietta. The project encompasses 2,000 tourist-housing units, contributing to the development of the tourist-housing model in the governorate, in line with the government’s aspirations for sustainable development and youth employment opportunities.

Mohamed Gamal Omar emphasized the prominent aspects of the project, such as its prime position along the Mediterranean coastline, guaranteeing that every unit enjoys an unobstructed perspective of one of the world's most captivating beaches. The comprehensive design and unit layouts were crafted and supervised by prominent local and international engineering consultancies, ensuring the attainment of the utmost standards in execution and finishing. The project offers a variety of services, including recreational and commercial facilities, swimming pools, a beach clubhouse, and a comprehensive 24-hour security system for the utmost safety of the residents.

Governor El Ghadban praised the diverse housing units in the first phase of the Tower Bay, the luxurious design, and the high-quality finishing standards. He emphasized the need to expedite work rates, adhere to the established plan, and intensify efforts to complete the project expeditiously to keep pace with the tourist projects in the governorate.

For his part, Mohamed Gamal Omar, the Chairman of the Board of Tower Developments, said, “This project underscores our commitment to adding substantial value to the real estate market and leaving an indelible mark on various development fronts. The Tower Bay stands as a testament to our dedication, being one of the largest real estate and tourist investment endeavors in Port Said. We have made significant investments to successfully complete the initial phase spanning 25 acres, delivering 471 premier tourist-housing units. Looking forward, our strategic plan involves doubling our investment in the upcoming period, ensuring the completion of multiple project phases by 2032. Despite the prevailing challenges and the upward trend in construction material prices, we remain resolute in maintaining unwavering quality standards.”

In addition, he affirmed that Tower Developments is exploring new investment opportunities to continue its role in creating unique residential and tourist projects globally. These projects aim to contribute to the urban development across the country, reflecting on increased growth rates, meeting the growing real estate and tourist demand, and providing job opportunities for the youth, aligning with the company's vision and goals since its establishment in 1985.

The Tower Bay spans an area of 107 acres on the International Coastal Road with a direct view of the Mediterranean Sea. It features a global master plan with a substantial allocation for green spaces and swimming pools, providing most units with a sea view. The project incubates 2,000 tourist-housing units, along with a commercial area offering various recreational, commercial, and administrative activities.