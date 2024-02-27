Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

Under the patronage of HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, HRH Prince Fahad bin Mohammed bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al Kharj, and Bandar Bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, honored Almarai company on Monday 26 Feb 2024 for sponsoring the Al Kharj Industrial Exhibition and Forum.

Expressing gratitude for the wise leadership's continuous support for industrial development and local industries, Governor Fahad commended the generous support and care extended by HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar to the Al Kharj Industrial Forum.

The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources highlighted Al Kharj's significance in the national industrial landscape during the opening ceremony of the "Al Kharj Industrial Forum." He emphasized the city's pivotal role in agriculture and food production, hosting major agricultural companies like Almarai and the Institute of Food Industries.

He noted that the Al Kharj Industrial City provides an ideal environment for attracting investments, boasting around 500 factories with investments exceeding SAR 5 billion. These encompass diverse industrial activities such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, renewable energy, metals, machinery, and equipment.

Almarai’s participation and sponsorship of the Al-Kharj Industrial Exhibition and Forum stems from its strategic role in supporting the national industry as the largest food manufacturing company in the Kingdom and the Middle East region.

