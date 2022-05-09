Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In Q1, The Galleria Al Maryah Island welcomed 22% more guests, recorded a double-digit sales increase of 16% compared to the same period in 2021, and finished the quarter with a record sales month in March. This exceptional growth is a testament to what sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the capital, with a diverse mix of exclusive brands and attractions.

Commenting on the success, David Robinson, CEO of Al Maryah Retail Company, said: “Since 2013, The Galleria Al Maryah Island has been delivering unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. Seeing significant year-on-year growth in visitation, along with similar increases in spend, reinforced by a record-breaking sales month in March, is a fantastic achievement and a result of our ongoing efforts to elevate our offering with an ever-growing list of global, regional, and exclusive brands.”

“We are excited to build upon this even further in 2022 and look forward to welcoming the community to experience even more first-to-Abu Dhabi, homegrown and international concepts opening later this year,” continued Robinson.

This positive trajectory continued throughout Q1 of 2022 with double-digit growth in categories such as luxury and high street fashion, dining, and anchor stores, and triple-digit increases in leisure and entertainment, illustrating growing consumer confidence across multiple demographic segments – a positive sign for future growth. This positivity is also reflected from the brands themselves as global names continue to invest in the destination.

Brands like Apple, Messika and Hublot have opened since January, and in the near future, additions will include Elie Saab, Patek Philippe, Din Tai Fung, Five Guys, Barry’s Bootcamp and many more. All this adds to major 2021 launches like Henry Jacques and Versace, restaurants including Almayass and Grand Beirut, and exclusive entertainment concepts such as National Geographic Ultimate Explorer and Zero Latency. Combined, these openings reinforce the high esteem in which The Galleria is held amongst brands and industry leaders on a global scale and are an indication of a renewed focus on a strong and buoyant Abu Dhabi market.

-Ends-

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Kendall + Kylie, and Decathlon. The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering also caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.