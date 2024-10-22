Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a significant development for Dubai's dynamic real estate sector, a sophisticated new workspace emerges that bridges digital innovation with contemporary design. Unique Properties, a leading real estate agency in Dubai since 2008, has recently unveiled its flagship office, spanning 15,000 square feet and completed in just 100 days. This space sets a new benchmark for innovative workspace design in the GCC region.

Designed by the award-winning architectural firm AVIVA Collective, part of Unique Holdings, the office embodies a fusion of global design influences and functional elegance, telling a story through its carefully curated spaces. The reception area, with its multi-tiered logo crafted from stone, bronze, and chrome, forms a sculptural centrepiece that establishes a sophisticated tone for the entire space.

Innovation at the Heart of Design

Led by AVIVA Collective's CEO, Dara Young, the project reimagines the modern workplace as a dynamic hub for real estate excellence. The design creates an environment that champions innovation, collaboration, and client service – essential elements for success in today's competitive market.

"Our vision was to create a space that embodies the future of real estate operations," said Dara Young. "This office represents a new era in workplace design, establishing a new centre for innovation in real estate where innovation, technology, and human-centric spaces converge to create an exceptional environment for both clients and professionals. It demonstrates how thoughtful design can transform the way property professionals engage with clients and conduct business in today's evolving market.”

Blending Global Design with Local Sensibilities

Drawing on her multicultural experiences, particularly her transition from New York to Dubai, Dara Young has crafted a space that balances international design trends with local cultural elements. Luxurious materials such as Taj Mahal Quartzite, Champagne Bronze Patina, and Chamcha wood adorn the office, reflecting Dubai's cosmopolitan nature and reputation for opulence.

The office seamlessly integrates various work settings, from elegant management suites to dynamic hot-desking areas, each thoughtfully designed to foster different modes of working. Private meeting rooms, with stippled metal details and droplet lighting, offer floor-to-ceiling views of the city and Arabian Gulf, while open collaboration areas encourage both formal discussions and casual interactions.

Meeting the Demands of Dubai's Dynamic Real Estate Market

The new office accommodates over 250 brokers and 80 back-office staff, reflecting the robust growth in Dubai's real estate sector. Spaces for client functions are also integrated, supporting the networking needs essential in this competitive market.

Arash Jalili, CEO of Unique Properties, commented: "Our new office space reflects our commitment to innovation in Dubai's ever-evolving real estate landscape. As the market continues to show strong growth and attract global investors, we needed a space that supports our team in delivering exceptional service."

Enhancing Productivity and Well-being

Reflecting the growing emphasis on workplace wellness in the GCC, the design incorporates several features aimed at enhancing both productivity and well-being. Breakout spaces allow employees to relax and recharge, while the abundant use of natural light and plant life creates a healthier, more pleasant working environment, proven to reduce stress and improve overall mood.

Furthermore, Ergonomic furniture throughout the office ensures that employees can work comfortably and efficiently, reducing the risk of physical strain associated with long hours at a desk. These thoughtful elements come together to foster a workspace that supports both professional performance and personal well-being.

"In today's competitive real estate market, attracting and retaining top talent is crucial," Young explained. "Our design aims to create an environment where people feel comfortable, inspired, and productive – essential factors for success in Dubai's dynamic real estate market,”

Setting New Standards in Office Design

The partnership between Unique Properties and AVIVA Collective exemplifies how thoughtful design can create inspiring and efficient work environments that adapt to changing market needs. The space doesn't just meet the current demands of Dubai's fast-paced property sector – it anticipates the future of real estate operations. As Dubai continues to position itself as a global business hub, this innovative office serves as a model for future-forward workplace design in the region.

If you’re interested in buying or investing in Dubai’s secondary markets, speak to Unique Properties today on UAE FREE PHONE: 800 18881, TEL: (+971) 44 55 8888 or at info@uniqueproperties.ae.

About Unique Properties

Since 2008, Unique Properties has proudly established itself as a leading real estate agency in Dubai, earning multiple prestigious awards and boasting over 16 years of industry experience. The agency's expertise lies in uncovering the finest investment opportunities in the market.

As trusted partners of renowned developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Holding, Damac, and Majid Al Futtaim, Unique Properties is committed to transforming the real estate sector by crafting sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks with each step. These partnerships ensure access to the best properties and investment options that Dubai has to offer.

In its pursuit of excellence, Unique Properties has recently relocated to a larger, more modern space, reflecting its growth and dedication to providing superior services. The agency has also expanded its offerings to include the secondary market, allowing clients access to an even wider range of real estate options. Additionally, Unique Properties offers a variety of other services, including interior design, property management, PRO and conveyancing, holiday homes, and an investment arm. This expansion ensures the continued delivery of unparalleled service without compromising on the commitment to excellence.

Unique Properties continues to redefine the standards of real estate, creating exceptional living and investment opportunities that stand the test of time. The journey to finding the perfect property starts with Unique Properties, where innovation, quality, and client satisfaction are at the heart of everything they do.

