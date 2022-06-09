New hotel located in MNF Square complex in Dar es Salaam’s Central Business District features 253 spacious rooms, suites, and serviced apartments

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania: Johari Rotana re-opens after a two-year closure with so much optimism in light of the world reopening and tourism regaining momentum across regions. With travel restrictions being lifted globally, the number of international tourist arrivals in Tanzania has gradually been increasing thus positively influencing the hospitality sector.

Joerg Potreck, General Manager of Johari Rotana, said: “Our re-opening could not have been at a better time with Tanzania named “Africa’s Leading Destination” in 2021 and the influx of tourists in the country. It’s an exciting time for us all and my team and I are all geared up to welcome our guests back to Johari Rotana.”

Conveniently located in the MNF Square complex in Dar es Salaam’s Central Business District (CBD), the spectacular property offers 253 keys including 193 hotel rooms with an average size of over 50 sqm, suites ranging up to 150 sqm, as well as 60 fully furnished and serviced apartments. Providing fantastic views of Dar es Salaam Harbour and the city, the rooms, suites, and apartments are spread across 15 floors starting from the 13th floor of the 65,000 sqm mixed-use project.

“Setting new standards in architecture, design, technology, offerings, and service excellence, Johari Rotana, our first property in East Africa, heralds a new hospitality experience in the region. We are confident that our spacious rooms and suites, wide selection of food and beverage venues, advanced meeting and conference facilities – including Tanzania’s largest ballroom – and unsurpassed wellness and recreation facilities will appeal to our guests and provide a competitive advantage in the market,” continued Potreck.

Offering diverse dining experiences, Johari Rotana features four stylish dining venues, including the lobby lounge Kibo, an all-day dining restaurant Zafarani, an upscale Chinese restaurant Noble House and the signature Hamilton’s Gastropub. The hotel also boasts the largest meeting and conference facility in Tanzania, a 900sqm ballroom with a 6.5-meter ceiling height that can also be divided into three smaller venues.

The property also features six additional meeting rooms with captivating views of the waterfront a dedicated business centre, Class-A offices, and an indoor parking facility, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure guests.

