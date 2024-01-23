Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The First Group, renowned for launching and operating some of the region’s most successful F&B brands, is embarking on a groundbreaking partnership with Switch Foods, a pioneering UAE- based FoodTech start-up specialising in plant-based meat alternatives. This collaboration promises to shake up dining experiences by offering patrons a diverse array of delicious and sustainable plant-based options across the group’s F&B portfolio. This includes 35 restaurants such as Aaliya Shisha Lounge, Alloro Ristorante, Beastro, Brambles, Ikigai Resto & Bar, Local, MasterChef, the TV Experience, Risen, Soluna Beach, The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, Village Bistro, The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, and Millennium Place Marina. Additionally, these options will be available for in-room dining and on some hotel pool menus.

The First Group’s Family of Restaurants, known for its commitment to culinary excellence, is set to enhance its menu offerings with Switch Food's outstanding plant- based products. Switch Foods has garnered acclaim for its delectable range of plant- based meats, known for their remarkable taste, texture, and dedication to sustainability. The partnership aims to introduce a wider audience to their succulent plant-based kabab, kafta, soujuk, and other products tailored for the region and local taste buds and culinary habits.

The Switch Menu can be availed across the impressive dining outlets under The First Group’s F&B portfolio. The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, known for its grilled BBQ meats and bold smokehouse flavours, now features a Vegan Switch Burger and Vegan Switch Nachos on its menu, catering to those who enjoy plant-based options. For those on the hunt for Mediterranean flavours, Aaliya Shisha Lounge offers Switch Dawood Basha and Vegan Kafta Wrap. Well-loved all-day dining outlet , Brambles, highlights its Switch Vegan Burger that suits its already wholesome menu, which also includes a Vegan Switch bolognaise pasta and meatball curry.

Brendan McCormack, Vice President of TFG Food & Beverage, expressed their enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, “We are committed to making dining out an exceptional experience, and by incorporating Switch Food’s tasty, innovative products into our menus, we are furthering our dedication to providing diners with a wide array of delectable and sustainable choices that cater to everyone’s tastes and preferences."

Edward Hamod, Switch Foods CEO, added, "We are thrilled to partner with The First Group’s impressive roster of restaurants where our delectable plant-based meat products will be seamlessly integrated. This collaboration further underscores our shared commitment to advancing a broader movement towards sustainable and

inclusive dining experiences. Having the opportunity to work with The First Group marks a crucial step in our dedication to redefining the future of sustainable food choices.”

Switch Foods is a homegrown start-up on a mission to change eating habits by offering delicious, healthy, and sustainable plant-based meat alternatives. With products that do not compromise on taste and well-being while celebrating local cuisines, these plant-based meats are also 100% clean-label alternatives. Furthermore, Switch Foods’ products are also free from GMO, soy, allergens, and gluten and are vegan and halal- certified. The company strives to empower individuals and brands to embrace healthier lifestyles while savouring the authentic flavours of their regional dishes.

About The First Group

Over the past two decades, The First Group has forged a reputation as one of the hospitality industry’s leading innovators, providing groundbreaking investment opportunities to clients and partners, while delivering exceptional, memorable experiences to hotel and leisure guests. Bolstering our reputation as the region’s premier end-to-end hospitality solutions provider, we operate a diverse, high-value asset portfolio ranging from award-winning upscale hotels and residences to exciting F&B outlets and lifestyle venues. Our visionary, trailblazing approach to hotel and hospitality asset management has made us a trusted partner of some of the industry’s leading global brands. Discover more at www.thefirstgroup.com

About Switch Foods

Switch Foods is a UAE-based FoodTech start-up on a mission to change eating habits by offering sustainable plant-based meat alternatives. Founded by Edward Hamod, a veteran leader in the conventional food industry, the brand celebrates local cuisine and aims to positively impact individual health and the planet at large without compromising on taste. Switch Foods’ 100% clean-label meat alternatives are GMO- free, soy-free, allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan, and halal-certified, with a range of locally relevant products, including Kabab, Kafta, Soujuk, Minced Meat, and Burger Patties. The company's vision is to lead the MENA region's transition to a sustainable future by inspiring and enabling people to make conscious food choices.