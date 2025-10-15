Inntelo AI and The First Group Hospitality join forces to redefine guest engagement and operational intelligence through cutting-edge, AI-native technology. This strategic partnership marks a new era in the digital transformation of hospitality.

Dubai/London: The First Group Hospitality, together with guest experience and operations platform Inntelo AI, is pleased to announce a partnership with the goal of enhancing guest experiences across its growing hotel portfolio.

Following a successful implementation at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, The First Group Hospitality will integrate the Inntelo AI system across all properties, including the highly anticipated Ciel Dubai Marina – Vignette Collection by IHG, soon to be the world’s tallest hotel.

Through Inntelo, guests will enjoy an intuitive, AI-native concierge experience that connects requests, service delivery, and personalisation across every stage of their stay. Directly from their phones, guests can request additional amenities, order room service, make restaurant reservations, and even book local excursions – all powered by cutting-edge conversational and agentic AI. Guests can also access services through phone calls, voice commands or WhatsApp messaging in over 40 different languages.

The partnership with Inntelo reflects The First Group Hospitality’s broader strategy of embedding artificial intelligence across its operations. The third-party hotel operator already leverages AI to support various areas of its business, including revenue forecasting, rate optimisation, restaurant reservations, customer satisfaction monitoring, and team scheduling. This collaboration extends The First Group’s innovation roadmap, connecting guest-facing AI with real-time operational intelligence and data-driven decision-making.

“The First Group has always been at the forefront of innovation, carefully evaluating and implementing the latest solutions; having worked with Inntelo AI over recent months, we are incredibly excited and ambitious about how this cutting-edge AI technology sets us apart in the hotel management field,” said Tom Stevens, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, The First Group Hospitality. “This partnership with Inntelo AI will ensure every guest interaction, from arrival to departure, is powered by intelligence, efficiency, and personalisation.”

Commenting on the partnership, Asif Alidina, Co-Founder and CEO of Inntelo AI, said: “We are delighted to partner with the team at The First Group Hospitality, who truly understand the value of being a first mover in this space using an AI-native platform. This project future-proofs their operations and positions them to rapidly leverage the power of agentic and conversational AI across their portfolio long before many of their competitors. Our platform doesn’t just enhance service; it transforms how hotels operate, think, and scale. We’re showcasing what happens when innovation meets intent, transforming service delivery, empowering teams, and creating a new benchmark for intelligent hospitality.”

For more information, please visit TFGHospitality.com and Inntelo.com.

About The First Group Hospitality

The First Group Hospitality is a Dubai-headquartered, full-service hospitality management company specialising in hotel operations, asset management, and F&B strategy. With a team of industry veterans and a proven track record, the company delivers tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, optimise revenue, and maximise asset value for investors and hotel owners. As a trusted third-party hotel management provider, The First Group Hospitality partners with leading global brands to drive operational excellence and long-term profitability, thanks to an expertise spanning property performance optimisation, cost management, and guest experience enhancement. Beyond management, The First Group Hospitality develops and operates a dynamic portfolio of upscale hotels, residences, and award-winning restaurants, creating high-value hospitality assets that stand out in the market.

For more information, visit tfghospitality.com

About Inntelo AI

Inntelo AI is the first AI-native platform unifying guest experience, operations, and real-time personalisation into one integrated ecosystem for hospitality and real estate. It helps properties work smarter, grow revenue, and deliver seamless service with AI. Inntelo brings communications, task automation, personalisation, and predictive intelligence together in one AI-native stack. It empowers teams to prevent issues before they escalate and elevate every interaction. Guests benefit from faster responses, seamless communication, and personalised recommendations throughout their stay. For owners and operators, it creates new efficiencies, revenue opportunities, and intelligence that protect margins and grow asset value. Designed for hotels, resorts, branded residences, and mixed-use venues, Inntelo AI transforms performance while keeping people at the centre. Inntelo AI is backed by leading venture capital investors including Antler, Haatch, Look AI Ventures, and the British Business Bank.

For more information, visit inntelo.com

