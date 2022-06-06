During an award ceremony held by World AI Show and Awards in Dubai on May 25 and 26, 2022, The Family Office was awarded the Best AI Use-Case Award (private sector – financial services) following its remarkable application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in is business model. The World AI Awards recognizes the successful endeavors of innovators, entrepreneurs and solution providers in the field of AI as well as breakthroughs in implementing AI in the Middle East and North Africa.

As a leading wealth manager in the GCC, The Family Office has a long and successful history with digitization and innovation. AI has allowed the company to provide convenient and secure wealth management solutions that cater to the needs of the gulf investors, individuals and families.

Having recognized the importance of digitalization years ago, The Family Office embarked on a digital transformation journey in 2020. In May 2022, The Family Office launched its digital wealth management platform. This platform provides investors with the right tools to make a steadfast entry into the world of investment and wealth management. With the click of a button, a user can assess their risk appetite, access international and exclusive private market opportunities in partnership with world-class asset managers, receive an asset allocation proposal, then build and simulate their portfolio for 10 years, all within 10 minutes.

On the occasion of this achievement, Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and CEO of The Family Office, said: “we are constantly investing in technology, namely AI, to further simplify our clients wealth management experience. Our investment into digitization and technology helps us cater to our clients’ needs in an ever-changing world.”

To learn more about the new digital platform The Family Office has launched, please visit (link).

