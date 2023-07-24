The Family Office, the leading wealth manager in the GCC, is delighted to announce the launch of its new Fintech Lab at its Bahrain headquarters, further solidifying the company’s commitment to delivering unmatched digital investment products and experiences for its clients.

Driven by an unwavering pursuit of innovation, The Family Office has consistently pushed the limits of excellence in wealth management. The launch of the Fintech Lab represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing mission to provide investors with cutting-edge solutions and elevate their overall financial journey.

With the rapid advancements in technology and the evolving needs of investors, The Family Office recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of digital transformation. The Fintech Lab serves as a dedicated space where experts, visionaries, and emerging talents collaborate to conceptualize, develop, and implement groundbreaking fintech solutions. By fostering a culture of experimentation, creativity, and continuous learning, the Fintech Lab will drive the creation of innovative digital products that empower investors to make informed financial decisions with ease and convenience. Through a combination of advanced technologies, data-driven insights, and user-centric design, The Family Office aims to revolutionize the way wealth management services are delivered.

"We are pleased to unveil our Fintech Lab as a testament to our unwavering dedication to our clients," said Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and CEO at The Family Office. "By embracing the possibilities offered by fintech, we are poised to redefine the digital landscape of wealth management and provide our clients with unparalleled experiences that cater to their unique needs."

The Fintech Lab will also constitute a hub for collaboration with industry-leading experts, fintech startups, and academic institutions. This collaborative approach will enable The Family Office to leverage diverse perspectives and harness the full potential of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning.

With its new Fintech Lab, The Family Office is set to unveil groundbreaking digital products and services, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in wealth management and driving industry innovation.

-Ends-

Learn more about The Family Office and its latest products and services here.

About The Family Office

The Family Office in Bahrain, Dubai and its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, The Dubai Financial Services Authority and the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, serving hundreds of families, individuals and investors. The firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.

Disclaimer

The Family Office Co. BSC (c) is a Category 1 Investment Firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain C.R. No. 53871 dated 21/6/2004. Paid Up Capital: US$10,000,000. The Family Office Co. BSC (c) only offers products and services to ‘accredited investors’ as defined by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The Family Office International Investment is a joint stock closed company owned by one person. Paid-up capital SR20 million. CR No. 7007701696. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority (no. 17-182-30) to carry out arranging, advisory and managing investments and operating funds, with respect to securities.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is a recognized company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under registration number 6567 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c), DIFC Branch is not permitted to deal with Retail Clients (as defined in DFSA’s Conduct of Business Module).

