DUBAI, UAE: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), is powering the next generation of digital lifestyle experiences through a transformative collaboration with the ENTERTAINER, the region’s leading global lifestyle savings app. As the company celebrates its 25th anniversary, the ENTERTAINER is upgrading its mobile platform through AWS cloud and generative AI (Gen AI) services, evolving from a traditional Buy One Get One Free savings app into an AI-driven lifestyle companion that personalizes and enhances user experiences.

The revamped mobile app experience debuts H.A.P.I.TM, a bilingual conversational Gen AI assistant powered by Amazon Bedrock. This hyper-personalized companion engages users in natural conversations in both English and Arabic, transforming how customers discover exclusive offers, plan activities, and receive real-time support.

Through natural conversation, H.A.P.I.TM handles open-ended queries by understanding user intent and providing personalized recommendations. Whether planning a family brunch or seeking daily activities, it creates custom itineraries with relevant offers while automating routine inquiries, allowing customer service teams to focus on matters requiring human empathy. This delivers both efficient automated support and meaningful human interaction when needed.

Powering these intelligent interactions, H.A.P.I. TM orchestrates four specialized AI assistants built on Amazon Bedrock, a comprehensive, secure, and flexible platform for building Gen AI applications and agents. These AI assistants work together to enhance customer experience by handling complex user requests: a planner assistant that organizes detailed itineraries for customers seeking inspiration, a search assistant that retrieves relevant information on offers and merchants, a knowledge assistant that instantly answers FAQs from the ENTERTAINER’s knowledge base , and an escalation assistant that seamlessly routes complex inquiries to human customer service teams.

To accelerate response times, the backend infrastructure is modernized with an enhanced Amazon OpenSearch cluster, leveraging conversational AI, semantic search, and vector capabilities to deliver faster, more accurate results for both search and knowledge assistants. The system integrates with Amazon Personalize for tailored offers and uses Amazon Bedrock Guardrails to ensure customer service interactions remain safe and relevant.

“We are thrilled to work with the ENTERTAINER as they celebrate a 25-year legacy by reinventing their customer experience through Gen AI,” said Chris Erasmus, General Manager, UAE, rest of Middle East and North Africa at AWS.

“The ENTERTAINER is a prime example of a company making significant investments in AI through AWS’s Gen AI capabilities to drive real business impact and enhance customer experience. Through H.A.P.I. TM, powered by Amazon Bedrock, they're pioneering a more intuitive and engaging digital experience, redefining what's possible in the lifestyle and loyalty space.”

“For 25 years, the ENTERTAINER has provided unbeatable value and memorable experiences to our members,” said Donna Benton, Founder & CEO of the ENTERTAINER. “We look forward to the next chapter of our vision in becoming an even more indispensable part of our customers’ daily lives, leveraging the transformational power of AI to elevate the ENTERTAINER experience.”

“Our collaboration with AWS allows us to make this vision a reality. H.A.P.I. TM is at the heart of our evolution, combining the best and most relevant offers with a smart, intuitive lifestyle companion. We are utilizing the power of Gen AI to anticipate our customers’ needs and deliver a level of personalization that is unmatched in the market.”

The launch of this AI-powered platform marks the beginning of a new era in personalized lifestyle services, where technology integrates with daily life to deliver enhanced value and convenience.

The ENTERTAINER’s reinvented AI-powered mobile app experience is available across its operating markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Singapore. The app is available to download here: https://www.theentertainerme.com

