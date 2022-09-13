Customers can subscribe to the service directly through the app.

Muscat, Sultanate of Oman – The ENTERTAINER business has partnered with Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Oman, to provide customers with access to a wide range of offers across the region.

The agreement, which was signed during a ceremony at Omantel Headquarters in Muscat, will enable Omantel’s customers to subscribe to the service directly through the app. The soon to be launched Omantel ENTERTAINER rewards app will provide users with access to thousands of offers from hundreds of brands. Users will be able to utilize these offers across the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait and can sign up for a free trial during the first month of their subscription.

The ENTERTAINER business, a global loyalty and rewards solutions provider, works with more than 250 brands across the Middle East, South Africa, the UK and Southeast Asia. With clients spanning across financial services, telecommunications, retail and government entities, the company delivers customizable solutions including loyalty program design and consultation, loyalty management and managed services including CRM and data analytics.

Ahmed Gaber, Chief Revenue Officer at the ENTERTAINER business, said: “I am very excited to see this partnership come to fruition. It is a no-brainer for us, and I am extremely happy to deliver our products to customers of such a respected and highly innovative business. Our continuing relationship with Omantel will be crucial in helping us to expand our reach in a key market for our business.”

Commenting on the partnership, Baran Yurdagül, Acting Vice President of Marketing Consumer at Omantel, said, “Keeping services at our customers’ fingertips is a top priority for us as we continue to emerge as a lifestyle brand that takes solutions beyond the traditional telecom offerings.

“As a customer-centric company, we are keen on enriching our customers’ experience and providing tailor-made solutions that match their lifestyle’s needs. We are delighted to be partnering with the ENTERTAINER to enable easy access to a wide range of offers and entertainment through mobile; the new app will provide customers a seamless and hassle-free experience.”