CAIRO, Egypt: The Egyptian International Gas Technology (GASTEC), a key player in the petroleum sector, announced the launch of one of the most strategic transformation projects in partnership with the global technology company SAP and the implementation partner ECS. The project aims to automate and streamline business processes, while increasing the agility of operations at GASTEC.

GASTEC is taking a transformational step forward by implementing SAP solution replacing various legacy systems. The scope of the project will include the implementation of the latest SAP ERP technology - SAP S/4HANA in the key areas including finance, sales, warehouses, and human resources. This project aims to simplify and automate business processes, reduce the total cost, in addition to providing full visibility and control over all operations.

The launching ceremony of the project was held in the presence of the senior officials of the two companies, Eng. Amr Saad, Chairman and Managing Director at ECS, said, "We are glad that we have gained the confidence of Gastec's management to power their digital transformation journey and help them achieve new value for their business." He added, "The implementation will help improve the company's efficiency and enhance business processes by applying strong management systems according to the best international standards."

In his speech on this occasion, Eng. Abdelfattah Farahat - Chairman and Managing Director at "GASTEC" expressed his happiness with the launch of this project and the partnership represented in ECS and SAP, which is a new turning point for GASTEC aimed at developing the company’s business processes. Farahat added, " This partnership is a testament to Gastec's commitment to innovation, its eagerness to achieve competitive advantage, and constant pursuit of excellence."

The General Manager of Financial Affairs and the Project Manager of the implementation Mr. Tariq Zanati, explained the objectives of the digital transformation project and highlighted the expected outputs, which include Improving the overall financial performance, strengthening procedures in supply chains and inventory management, in addition to enhancing the overall operational excellence.

At the end of the ceremony, the official launch of the project was announced, the start date of the implementation was set, and the participating team was identified, as well as the communication mechanisms for reporting the project status.

About ECS

ECS is a leading business and technology consulting services provider that provides end-to-end SAP solutions. We help clients solve business challenges and deliver solutions at speed with maximum quality. Our services cover strategy, implementation, change management, business and digital transformation services.

Our team of consultants has the right mix of technical skills, industry experience and solution knowledge that have enabled many of the global and regional customers to grow and transform their business. For more info about ECS: www.ecs-co.com

About GASTEC

The Egyptian International Gas Technology (GASTEC), a Company affiliated to the Egyptian Petroleum Sector, established in 1996 as a joint stock company . The Company owns the largest fueling stations network in Egypt including a large base of compressors with different capacities as well number of stations under-construction. Also, it owns vehicles conversion centers to run by CNG that work with different capacities. In addition to specialized CNG Cylinder Testing Centers. It is noteworthy that the Company ranks the first among the NGV companies in Egypt attaining the highest market share. For more info about GASTEC: https://www.gastec-egypt.com/