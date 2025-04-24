Dubai, UAE, The Drill™ crisis simulator, a world-class simulation platform trusted by global brands and institutions, has launched the first-to-market Arabic-language version of its best-practice crisis management simulator.

For the first time, Arabic-speaking organisations across the GCC can now gain access to regionally specific, real-time crisis training technology.

Established and developed in Australia in 2016, The Drill is redefining crisis preparedness, with tailored, immersive and fully customisable simulations that reflect the unique needs of key Gulf-based sectors, including aviation, banking, government, healthcare, oil and gas, and tourism.

Demand for crisis readiness in the GCC is increasing in response to fast and ever-evolving threats, from cyberattacks and misinformation to environmental disruption and stakeholder unrest. The Drill’s Arabic language version enables organisations to train in both Arabic and English, reflecting the complex linguistic realities of regional operations.

The Drill Managing Director, Gerry McCusker, said: “We recognise that many GCC organisations have local, regional and international stakeholders, so our fully customisable crisis simulator lets them practice their crisis responses in Arabic, as well as in English, just as they may be required to do in real life.”

The new Arabic language version was developed following the company’s leading executive training engagements in the UAE, where the team identified the need for a more regionally responsive simulator. Now with a local presence and specialist support in the GCC, The Drill delivers scalable, crisis simulations - offering on-site training or remote access to a secure, live-publishing platform for real-time scenario engagement.

Unlike gamified apps or passive multiple-choice formats, The Drill emphasises experiential learning and practical team response, with scenarios built by veteran crisis and incident practitioners. Clients can test their plans, people, and performance under pressure - within a secure, realistic environment designed to mirror the speed and complexity of a real-world crisis.

The Drill’s Senior Advisor for the GCC, George Noon, said: “Most organisations have crisis plans, but they’re rarely reviewed or tested to cope with the instant speed of the global news cycle or emerging threats like fake news or AI-created risks. The Drill builds crisis response skills by interactive and live content creation.”

Already aligned with key Australasian educational standards for crisis qualifications, The Drill is recognised as one of the most established crisis simulation tools in the market. Its methodology and functionality is indispensable, especially in high-stakes industries where reputation, human or operational risk is ever-present.

“We know learning by doing is the most effective training mode for knowledge retention; so in our 100% realistic and secure simulator, clients learn ‘the crisis drill’ by documenting, creating and publishing ” added GCC-based Noon.

With its expansion into Arabic, The Drill now offers GCC organisations an invaluable advantage: bilingual, expert-led simulations that train teams for the realities of crisis before they ever make the headlines.

About The Drill

The Drill is an online crisis simulation platform for real-time crisis management preparation and response. Designed to test plans and train staff through live interactive publishing and event scenarios, The Drill replicates the high-pressure dynamics of modern stakeholder crises in a secure, password-protected training portal. It can be delivered in-house, supported remotely, or licensed for client use. Built on a proprietary Crisis Diagnostic model, and calibrated to best-in-class practices, The Drill is a scalable and flexible crisis simulator that strengthens organisational knowledge, builds skills equity, and enhances crisis decision-making and response skills.