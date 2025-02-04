Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) today announced the release of its Business Plan for 2025-2026, Advancing Regulatory Excellence and Innovation within the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Aligned with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, Digital Dubai, and the DIFC 2030 Strategy, the Plan sets out the DFSA’s vision to reinforce the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as a leading global financial services hub and outlines key priorities in advancing regulatory excellence, driving innovation, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

The Plan focuses on four key strategic themes:

Delivery – Ensuring our regulatory framework remains effective and responsive to the evolving needs of the financial sector.

– Ensuring our regulatory framework remains effective and responsive to the evolving needs of the financial sector. Engagement – Strengthening our relationships with stakeholders and fostering a collaborative approach across the industry.

– Strengthening our relationships with stakeholders and fostering a collaborative approach across the industry. Innovation – Embracing technological advancements to enhance our operations and keep DIFC at the forefront of the global financial landscape.

– Embracing technological advancements to enhance our operations and keep DIFC at the forefront of the global financial landscape. Sustainability – Supporting initiatives that contribute to long-term economic, environmental, and social sustainability

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA, said: “Our Business Plan for 2025-2026 underscores our dedication to maintaining international standards and best practices. By enhancing our regulatory frameworks and embracing digital transformation, we aim to support the DIFC’s growth and contribute to the prosperity of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. This Plan is a testament to our forward-thinking approach as we navigate the evolving financial landscape.”

Key priorities for 2025-2026 include:

Reinforcing risk-based regulation: the Plan focuses on advancing the DFSA’s risk-based regulatory approach, facilitating innovation, reinforcing alignment with international regulatory standards, participating actively in international regulatory standard-setting bodies, engaging with the regulated community, and collaborating closely with authorities in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Innovation and technology at the core: In an era of rapid technological change, the DFSA will continue to adapt its regulatory framework to provide clarity on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech while safeguarding market integrity. Initiatives such as the Innovation Testing Licence and enhancements to regulatory sandboxes illustrate the DFSA’s commitment to fostering innovation.

Fighting financial crime and enhancing cyber resilience: Combatting financial crime remains a top priority for the DFSA. The Business Plan outlines continued collaboration with federal authorities to implement FATF recommendations and enhance its financial crime prevention measures. The DFSA will also focus on improving cybersecurity resilience within the DIFC, with plans to expand the Threat Intelligence Platform internationally, contributing to global cyber cooperation and protection.

Investing in talent and culture: The DFSA remains committed to building a resilient, agile organisation, and will continue to invest in its people and culture, introducing initiatives to attract and develop talent, with a particular focus on nurturing Emirati professionals. This ensures that the DFSA’s workforce remains future-ready and equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the DFSA, concluded: “We are committed to ensuring that the DIFC thrives as an international centre for financial services. Our Business Plan emphasises agility, collaboration, proportionate enforcement, a streamlined and transparent licensing process, and regulatory excellence, which are all vital to navigating an ever-evolving global financial landscape.”

About DFSA

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services conducted in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a purpose-built financial free zone in Dubai, UAE. The DFSA regulates and supervises financial services firms and markets in the DIFC. These include asset managers, banks, custody and trust services, commodities futures traders, fund managers, insurers and reinsurers, traders of securities and fintech firms. We supervise exchanges and trading platforms for both conduct and prudential purposes, overseeing an international securities exchange (Nasdaq Dubai) and an international commodities derivatives exchange (Gulf Mercantile Exchange). The DFSA is also responsible for supervising and enforcing anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism requirements applicable in the DIFC. Please refer to the DFSA’s website for more information.

Fadel Al Ali was appointed Chairman of the DFSA in June 2021. Prior to this, Mr Al Ali served from 2017 across a number of senior roles at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), becoming Deputy CEO and Group Chief Operation Officer in 2021. Prior to joining FAB, Mr Al Ali was the CEO of Dubai Holding, a global group with assets of USD 35 billion across 21 countries and interests in 14 economic sectors. Mr Al Ali led the financial restructuring of Dubai Holding’s investment groups and led the new business model of Dubai Holding as a strategic investor. Mr Al Ali started his career at Citibank in 1989, and left Citi in his capacity as UAE Head of Distribution, before joining Dubai Holding in 2004. Mr Al Ali is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of IMKAN Waterfront in Morocco, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wio Bank, and a Board member of the Commercial International Bank Egypt.

Ian Johnston was appointed Chief Executive of the DFSA in 2022, a position he previously held from 2012 to 2018. Originally a lawyer, Mr Johnston held a number of senior positions within the financial sector, including as CEO of one of Australia’s major trustee companies. In 1999, Mr Johnston moved into regulation joining the Australian Securities and Investments Commission as Executive Director, Financial Services Regulation, and spent several terms as an Acting Commissioner. He served as a Special Advisor with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission from 2005. Currently, Mr Johnston serves as Vice Chair of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions’ Africa and Middle East Regional Committee and as an IOSCO Board member.