Abu Dhabi: Pure Health, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, today honoured 265 ‘hero’ employees from the SEHA group in Abu Dhabi for their efforts, contribution, and dedication to saving lives and improving health outcomes in the Emirate.

During a special event held in Abu Dhabi, H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health– Abu Dhabi (DoH), praised the efforts, contributions, and services of 265 doctors, nurses, paramedics and employees. The event was attended by several senior management officials of Pure Health, led by Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer.

H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary at the Department of Health– Abu Dhabi, said: “We appreciate the valuable efforts exerted by healthcare professionals across the sector for their outstanding contribution in reiterating Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for healthcare. Your dedication reflects the vision of our astute leadership and its wise directives that prioritise the health and safety of all our community members. Today, Abu Dhabi has become a distinguished model of efficiency and readiness in the provision of healthcare services globally. We are proud of all the Emirate has achieved thanks to the combined efforts and dedication of the sector's workforce. As we maintain a comprehensive emergency preparedness approach in the emirate, we continue to ensure that our healthcare professionals have access to an exceptional learning environment that enables them to strengthen their capabilities as well as empowers them with the necessary technical and soft skills to respond to emergencies.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of Pure Health, said: “As the leading integrated healthcare platform, Pure Health is committed to creating a community that leads happy, healthier, and longer lives. These values are demonstrated through the dedication and commitment of our team of ‘Heroes’ at SEHA, to saving lives, improving health outcomes, and providing the highest quality and efficient care for our patients. The value of caring, and our mission to provide excellent quality care, is what we aspire for every day. We cannot thank our front liners enough for their noble contributions and sacrifices. We promise the communities we serve that the Pure Health group will continue to work together in providing them with the best healthcare services.”



As a leading company in UAE, Pure Health is aligned with the vision of the country’s leadership to promote well-being in the community. The recognition of its group employees is part of this commitment to creating a healthier community in Abu Dhabi and beyond.